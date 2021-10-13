CITIZEN COLUMN: Critical Baseball Theory

HF: My land, Coach! Where did you get such a wild-eyed notion! If we sow even the slightest hint of doubt into these malleable minds, the result could be disastrous. We need to ensure that these students learn nothing but what a great, excellent, wonderful, marvelous, beautiful, shiny, happy, great country we are!

CJ: You said “great” twice.

HF: Worth repeating!

CJ: I’m just not seeing what would be so disastrous about teaching them the history of baseball, both the good and the bad. You know, telling them the truth.

HF: Oh, no, couldn’t have that. Too DAN-GER-OUS!! Nope, not happening. Besides, thanks to our great, thoughtful, intelligent, industrious, devoted, forward-looking, freedom-loving, great legislature, it’s against the law now.

CJ: You said “great” twice again.

HF: I know! Did it on purpose that time!

CJ: So you’re telling me I can’t teach about Jackie Robinson.