CITIZEN COLUMN: Critical race theory vs unmitigated American history

Though this perhaps may be the agenda of some African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic Americans and other people of color, through much study and observation, I have come to believe that the few does not represent the overwhelming majority of the minority segment of this nation. True, as an African American, I would be lying if I said that the exclusion of the achievements and contributions of my ancestors to the building of this nation from its inception to this present time in the history books does not matter. It would be a betrayal of all that is fair and just for me to pretend that I am not righteously indignant over the very thought that some think it is fitting to lionize and almost canonize men who led an insurrection to divide this nation and destroy our democracy (though many revisionists have made the false claim that it all was done under the banner of states’ rights).