CITIZEN COLUMN: Demons: Even for the Apostles

Another source of information about your demons might be the people who know you best: good friends, relatives, spouse and children. Ask them what demons they see in you from their perspective. Of course, a skilled psychologist or pastoral counselor might help you do some inner searching, as well as provide observations of their own as to what they see in you.

Help in resisting demons

Lastly, we need not only determination, but also help in resisting our demons. Some feel a simple sign of the cross might ward off demons. Others pray directly to Jesus, the Holy Spirit, the Blessed Mother or some saint to whom they feel a special connection. My special recourse is St. Joseph, the spiritually strong, totally human male figure that I feel serves as a model that can be called upon when demons are threatening. For example, when impatience arises, I just say, “Joseph, are you here? Keep me calm.” When I am afraid, I say, “Joseph, let’s go, we can handle this together.” Joseph is constantly at my side, day and night, and I constantly remind him that he is the “Terror of Demons” and to do his job.

Well, good luck, folks. Stand tall, and when you fall, remember even the Apostles fell many times. But they got back up, and Jesus always accepted them back into the fold. He would have done the same for Judas, if the betrayer had only asked. In the words of Fr. Benedict Groeschel, “If Judas would have repented, we would have churches all over named St. Judas the Penitent.”

Dr. Tom Dorsel is a lifelong Catholic, Jesuit-educated in high school and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Of course, that doesn’t mean he knows what he is talking about, as he is still simply trying to figure it all out. Contact him on Facebook or through his website, Dorsel.com. Acknowledgement goes to Danny Dorsel for being the first to point out the humorous competition in John’s Gospel.