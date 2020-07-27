The checkout line was short, and it seemed to be moving at an even pace.
I glanced around and my fellow shoppers seemed to be following all of the appropriate social distancing rules, wearing masks, wearing them appropriately, and keeping a minimum of 6 feet of space between themselves and others.
The shopper in front of me was a young man wearing jeans and some sort of safety colored vest. He was most likely a construction worker or maybe a member of some work crew that earned a living outdoors in the July heat and humidity. I felt bad for him.
You could tell that this gentleman worked hard for his money. He appeared anxious to pay for his items and one might surmise that he was on a work break and was apprehensive about getting back with his crew before the boss noticed his absence.
He quickly placed the couple of items he wished to purchase on the counter so the cashier could easily reach around the plexiglass shield to scan them.
This is the world we live in today. Anxious customers, face masks, marks on the floor so you can correctly judge the proper distance to stay away from the shopper in front of you. The cashier standing behind the plexiglass screen has on a face mask and is wearing blue plastic gloves. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, I had only seen them in a doctor’s office. The card reader appears to have been wrapped in Saran wrap and has seen so much use, holes have formed in the plastic wrap covering of the individual keys.
That Saran wrap covering is an exercise in futility. The ragged homemade covering has not been changed in days. Most likely hundreds of fingers have punched in code numbers so their debit/credit card processes in addition to answering questions about cash back and if the transaction amount is correct.
Back to the construction guy who was anxious to be finished with his shopping. Once his items were on the conveyer belt at the checkout station, he reached in his jeans pocket for the cash needed to pay for his goods. His hand came out of his pocket with a wad of receipts from previous purchases. Those were intermingled with paper currency of various denominations.
The crumpled bills were handed to the cashier, and I watched as she carefully unfolded and straightened them. She made sure each note was turned face up and rotated so all the president’s faces were oriented in the same direction. She struggled a bit because of the gloves, but I admired her efficiency.
Change was made, he pushed his buggy to the door, grabbed his bags and was gone. I secretly hoped he made it back to work before his boss thought he was AWOL.
I was up next, and when I received my change from the checkout lady, she handed me some coins and two $1 bills that were soaked in sweat. I knew immediately they came from the construction guy that had been in front of me.
The cashier was wearing the same gloves she wore when she straightened and arranged the money in the previous transaction. She touched every item I purchased and put them in a bag. In fact, I suspect she had not changed her gloves since the beginning of her shift and had handled money and every item that every customer had brought to her checkout line.
I would go further and say that her gloves by the end of her shift were probably the most contaminated thing in the store; and she just handed me two sweat-soaked $1 bills. I wanted to give them back and say just keep the change.
Everyone is concerned when they must shop for essential needs. They wear their masks and pay attention to the marks on the floor so they can maintain proper social distancing. They even use the bottle of sanitizer at the register, giving themselves a squirt and wiping their hands thoroughly just before the cashier hands you change, which may include sweat-soaked dollar bills.
Wear a mask. Keep some sanitizer in your car. Wipe down your purchases before putting them away. Wash your hands often. Walmart might be on the right track. It wants to go cashless, according to recent news stories.
I am getting a debit card. I can wash my hands, but I cannot clean my cash.
