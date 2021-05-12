CITIZEN COLUMN: Do Black lives matter to all Blacks?

Nevertheless, there is an urgent need to address the issue of why Blacks do not matter to many Blacks. Though there are many areas where the previous observation is true, I will only focus my attention on where the facts and statistics are evident.

Abortion

For years, I have been a staunch opponent of abortion. My opposition and outcry have stemmed first from my Judeo-Christian beliefs and convictions. In my nearly 48 years of studying and searching the Scriptures to find out what God had to say on the matter, in every reference in the Bible (where there is either a direct or indirect mentioning of the abortion issue), God is the original Pro-Lifer and dogmatically and conclusively condemns the practice that had its origin in paganism.

In regard to a pregnant woman who was caused to have a miscarriage due to being hurt by a man, his punishment was severe, according to the laws of God (Exodus 21:22-23). The practice of sacrificing babies and children to the demon god of the Ammonites called Molech was strictly prohibited in the Old Testament (Leviticus 20:2-3).

Though I could produce more Biblical proof in making my point, these two are adequate in showing you how God feels about abortion.