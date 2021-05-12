CITIZEN COLUMN: Do Black lives matter to all Blacks?

Ever since the Black Lives Matter Movement started to bring national attention to the unjustifiable killing of Blacks by some policemen, I have wanted to add some fuel to the fire by addressing another sector of our culture where senseless slayings of African Americans are taking place without an outcry or protest.
For certain, I anticipate some backlash for daring to address and highlight the topic of Blacks killing Blacks, especially at a time when Black Lives Matter has occupied the eye of both the media and public for such a long time. In seeking to bring some degree of greater awareness and curative effort to this dilemma, I feel compelled to say what I am stating in my column today.
However, before I am castigated or burned at the stake of the despicable and deplorable on social media, let me affirm that I fully endorse and support the agenda and effort of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Long before this very necessary movement came into existence, I have argued and expounded on the matter of the plight of African Americans and our need for equality and fairness in America. This campaign and mission that has taken me to many states, cities, churches, colleges and universities throughout America has been ongoing for more than 47 years. I have put much time and effort into expounding and advancing the true interpretation and belief of the value of Black lives that were historically and systematically devalued by slavery, Jim Crow, segregation and their extended offspring.
Nevertheless, there is an urgent need to address the issue of why Blacks do not matter to many Blacks. Though there are many areas where the previous observation is true, I will only focus my attention on where the facts and statistics are evident.
Abortion
For years, I have been a staunch opponent of abortion. My opposition and outcry have stemmed first from my Judeo-Christian beliefs and convictions. In my nearly 48 years of studying and searching the Scriptures to find out what God had to say on the matter, in every reference in the Bible (where there is either a direct or indirect mentioning of the abortion issue), God is the original Pro-Lifer and dogmatically and conclusively condemns the practice that had its origin in paganism.
In regard to a pregnant woman who was caused to have a miscarriage due to being hurt by a man, his punishment was severe, according to the laws of God (Exodus 21:22-23). The practice of sacrificing babies and children to the demon god of the Ammonites called Molech was strictly prohibited in the Old Testament (Leviticus 20:2-3).
Though I could produce more Biblical proof in making my point, these two are adequate in showing you how God feels about abortion.
Then there is the issue of Roe vs Wade. In 2014, 27.6% of all abortions in America were performed on Black females, who only accounted for 14.9% of the female population. African American women are getting abortions at five times the rate of their white counterparts. I am compelled to ask the question, “When it comes to the slaying of the unborn through abortion in the Black community, do Black lives really matter or is it just an issue when it comes to those who are unjustifiably slain by police?”
Black on Black Homicide
Today homicide is the leading cause of death among young Black men, and contributes significantly to the shortened life-span of the Black male. In about 80-90% of the cases, the Black victim was killed by another Black, and about 52% of the murder victims were acquainted with their assailant. Just as we accept that suicide victims are psychologically impaired, we must acknowledge that a murderer is similarly impaired, and Blacks – for both environmental and political reasons – are likely to reflect emotional predispositions that allow them to more readily become a homicide statistic. Projected self-hatred facilitates blind rage and gives the perpetrator of the violent attack a sense of legitimacy and justification. In addition, Blacks have been indoctrinated by a criminal justice system which places higher value on a white life than on a Black life. While psychological study of homicide offenders and victims is difficult and not easily quantifiable, it is important to explore such variables in Black community violence (Poussaint, A.F. (1983). Black-on-Black Homicide – A Psychological – Political Perspective. Victimology 8(3-4), 161-169).
The previous facts and statistics were compiled by noted educator and historian, A.F. Poussaint, in 1983. That finding was published 38 long years ago. I think I am safe to say that when it comes to Black-on-Black slayings, the situation has gotten much worse and certainly not better. Even in the Pee Dee area, which is the region of circulation for the Morning News, the homicide rate of Blacks killing Blacks seems to be spiraling out of control to almost epidemic proportion.
Again, I must ask the question, “Where is the outcry and protest for all this senseless killing?”
Perhaps some people either do not know or choose not to know and be silent about this issue. The Black lives that are snuffed out unjustifiably by certain cops are meager in comparison to those who are lost to Black-on-Black homicide.
Perhaps it is time that we give both of these murderous problems our undivided attention.
It is wrong to concentrate our attention and effort to the solving of one while leaving the other undone (Mathew 23:23).
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.