CITIZEN COLUMN: Do we really remember?

As I was preparing last week for my Citizens Column, I was considering the ongoing dilemma of COVID-19 and the upcoming election this November. However, on Friday morning when I woke up and turned on the television, I realized it was the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
I was embarrassed the date had escaped me. How could I have forgotten? The question is “Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001?” What memories do you have of that day?
I was driving from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore for a project meeting when I heard the first news report on the radio. Since I had been in New York City two days earlier, I called our son, Matt, who had been in the city with me along with his father-in-law to a Yankees baseball game that Sunday. I wanted Matt to turn on a television and see what was happening in NYC. I also called his father-in-law just to let him know what I had just heard.
At that time, it was just a plane hitting a building. Shortly thereafter the second plane hit the second Twin Tower. It became obvious to me this was not just a plane accident.
I tried to call my wife, who was driving to Pennsylvania to visit her family. Needless to say, she was in an area of western Maryland with no cell phone service.
As things developed quickly that morning, her location was a relatively short distance south of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Matt’s location in D.C. became very important to me. Matt was just a few blocks from the Pentagon, working at George Washington University.
Remembering back now, I still remember Matt’s comment to me on Sept. 9 as we were returning to Washington by train. We were well into New Jersey when Matt noticed that you could still see the Twin Towers all that way into New Jersey. Two days letter that was no longer true.
The plane that hit the Pentagon caused Matt to depart from D.C. to head to his home in Virginia. Public transportation was discontinued, and he had to walk out of D.C. across a Potomac River bridge for some distance. For years I never realized how relatively close Michelene was to Shanksville, where the third plane crashed, but thankfully all of my family and friends returned home safely.
Now 19 years later, I remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Since then Michelene and I have visited New York City. We have seen how the area around the Twin Towers has been rebuilt. We have visited and toured the memorial at Shanksville and have seen the rebuilt side of the Pentagon and the memorial for those who died when the fourth plane crashed into the building.
I ask you to look back at your experiences during and following 9/11. What were your personal experiences on that September day in 2001 and in the days, weeks and months that followed? How has 9/11 impacted your life in the 19 years since then?
We seem to forget so quickly some times. So much has occurred, and we need to ensure that our younger generations fully understand how 9/11 had a lasting impact on us.
Like I said, I was embarrassed I had forgotten it was 9/11 and an important date in our history.
We were united as a nation following 9/11. There was an enemy that needed to be defeated. People proudly displayed the American flag, and a sense of American patriotism rippled through this country.
We all grieved for the loss of lives from the baby on the plane that hit the Pentagon to those who were on the upper floors of the Twin Towers where the planes hit. Who would have known that Sept. 11, 2001, would forever change American history?
Today, 19 years later, we as a nation seem to be so divided. The division is not due to COVID-19 or just politics. We are so severely divided on so many fronts. It seems many of us look for little excuses to object, and then blow those little excuses into major issues.
I agree there are issues that need attention from all of us. Burning buildings and shooting people does not resolve the underlying issues. In fact, rioting, burning and unlawful demonstrations divert our attention from the real problems.
On Thursday night at the NFL game on the eve of 9/11, one team, the Texans, stayed in the locker room during the national anthem, and then later stood near midfield with the Chiefs in what was reported as a show of solidarity. Could anyone explain the rational for the lack of solidarity during our national anthem? If hiding out in the locker room was sending a message, I missed the message.
As a nation of more than 330 million people, can’t we find some common ground on which we can live together for the betterment of each other, and future generations can continue to prosper and enjoy peace?
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
