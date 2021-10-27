CITIZEN COLUMN: Don’t kill the men that made the golden game

Football is going away, similar to what happened to amateur boxing. Think not? Well, whatever happened to the “once-popular” tradition of Golden Gloves? I’ll tell you what happened: Parents didn’t want their kids knocking each others’ blocks off. And going forward parents won’t tolerate the increasingly serious injuries occurring in football.
Possible reasons for increased injuries
Big, bad football players existed in the past, like Dick Butkus, Big Daddy Lipscomb and Mean Joe Green, but they didn’t seem to inflict as much injury on opposing teams as players do today. I think it was because on average they were smaller and slower back in the day. Big Daddy Lipscomb, the quintessential big man of his time at 284 pounds, was well under the 350 pounds of big men today. Mean Joe was 275, Butkus 245. And, consider, these stats were while in the pros, not their presumably lighter college days.
As for college, Notre Dame’s 1966 national championship defensive line, which included the likes of Alan Page, was considered big but averaged only around 250 pounds.
Now, I’m no Einstein and, thus, not totally up on e=mc², but I think that formula means that when you combine greater mass with greater speed, the impact increases exponentially. That is, you are going to get a much harder hit from today’s quick-moving, big players than from the slower-moving, lighter players of yesteryear.
Furthermore, players of old went both ways, offense and defense. That had to slow them down by the time they got to the second half. They probably finished the game just pushing each other around rather than coming in fresh and hammering you. Add to the equation that football is now played on artificial surfaces that are harder and faster than natural grass. In addition, players play more games now, affording them less preseason training time to get in shape, as well as more strain on their bodies as the season drags on to 13-15 games compared to the old 10 or 11. All of these ingredients create a recipe for a season full of injuries from beginning to end.
My new protective football rules
1. Hands off the QB. Well, maybe not totally off of him, but, at least, more gently on him. Specifically, when the quarterback is “in the pocket,” 300-pound defenders are only permitted to come in with their arms high, grab the QB, wrap him up in their 10-foot wingspans and pin down his arms until the referee blows the whistle. If the defender and the QB happen to go to the ground, it will be penalty if the defender lands on the QB. The defender must either fall to the side or pull the QB on top of him.
And to the referees: “Don’t delay when the QB is in the grasp.” The whistle might seem a little early at times, and coaches will protest, but it is better to lose one play than to lose your QB for the game or the season. Now football purists are going to reject this proposal out of hand as going soft. Well, excusez-moi! Who would have ever thought that a QB could slide, I mean, slide like a baseball player to avoid getting hit; or throw the ball up in the stands to avoid getting sacked, and not have it called intentional grounding. Tell the ghosts of Johnny Unitas and Otto Graham about those modern rules and see what they say about the game already having gone soft!
Furthermore, a precedent already exists for hands off the QB, and it is the “roughing the kicker” violation. Defenders are not allowed to even bump into the kicker when he is in the act of kicking. The kicker is considered defenseless and vulnerable, but no more so than a QB standing basically motionless in the pocket. Now, when the QB leaves the pocket, he is, of course, fair game as a runner.
2. Penalty for throwing QB to the ground. If a defender violently throws a QB to the ground, even if he does not go down with the QB, it is a penalty on the defense.
And a comparable penalty should be called on QBs for doing a “flop,” as has become popular in soccer and basketball to try to draw a penalty. If a rule is in place to protect you, you should not abuse your privileged benefit.
3. No blindside hits in the pocket. If a 300-pounder currently draws a penalty for blocking another 300-pounder in the back, how in the world can it be OK for a huge defensive end to smash a stationary QB in the pocket in the back. Blindside hits should be treated like targeting.
4. Protect receivers while in process of catching the ball. Of course, a pass defender has the right to go for the ball along with the intended receiver. But when the defender can’t get to the ball, it should be a violation to instantaneously smash the receiver as he catches the ball, with the sole intent of jarring the ball loose that the receiver has barely just caught. A receiver at this point is as vulnerable as a kicker or a QB in the pocket.
5. Pile-ups after fumbles. To reduce ankle twisting, eye gouging and other injuries in pile-ups after fumbles, the referee should note the last player he saw with the ball before the melee began, blow the whistle and make the call quickly and decisively. So, no use anymore trying to claw the ball away from its initial owner in an extended pile-up fight.
‘Hey, come on, this is football!’
Once again, old-school football players will scoff and say, “Hey, this is football. It’s rough and tough. That’s not how we played back in the day when, ‘We were small, but we were slow!’” (non sequitur intended and credited to local comic Alan Floyd). Fine, you can have it “rough and tough,” but you won’t have the game of football around much longer!
And, incidentally, my impression is that the pros are protecting each other better than are the college players. Perhaps the college game suffers from players going to excess to enhance their draft potential. In contrast, pro football players have already made it to the big stage. It is their job, and they want to stay healthy and keep it. Furthermore, pro football’s popularity depends on keeping the stars on the field so that viewers keep tuning in to see the games. Evidence that the pros are already playing “hands off the QB” is the longevity of Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, not to mention Tom Brady. I mean, would you want to be the defensive player who ended the career of Tom Brady? Thus, the message: Don’t kill the men that made the golden game.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus of psychology at FMU, a sport psychologist and author of “GOLF: The Mental Game.” He can be contacted on Facebook at “Sport Psychology of Hilton Head,” or through his website, Dorsel.com.