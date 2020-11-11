CITIZEN COLUMN: Elections and education

The 2020 election is almost finished. It is time to celebrate, because all of those political ads, where one candidate or the other stated they agreed with whatever the ad said, are over and no longer airing. Hopefully, no more political ads for at least two years.

It is time to look at the results of the portion of the election that really DIRECTLY impacts each and every one of us. The candidates for the Florence One Schools board are not party affiliated, so it is not a matter of picking and choosing by pushing a D or R on the voting machine.

Each voter has a responsibility of researching the candidates and choosing the one who best represents the voter’s values. Every citizen in Florence County is impacted by the quality of the schools.

The performance of F1S directly impacts each person who lives here, because how the school system performs has a direct impact on the property values, the job market, community growth and hundreds of other areas.