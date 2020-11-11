CITIZEN COLUMN: Elections and education

The 2020 election is almost finished. It is time to celebrate, because all of those political ads, where one candidate or the other stated they agreed with whatever the ad said, are over and no longer airing. Hopefully, no more political ads for at least two years.
It is time to look at the results of the portion of the election that really DIRECTLY impacts each and every one of us. The candidates for the Florence One Schools board are not party affiliated, so it is not a matter of picking and choosing by pushing a D or R on the voting machine.
Each voter has a responsibility of researching the candidates and choosing the one who best represents the voter’s values. Every citizen in Florence County is impacted by the quality of the schools.
The performance of F1S directly impacts each person who lives here, because how the school system performs has a direct impact on the property values, the job market, community growth and hundreds of other areas.
So how was the recent election involved? We elected some members of the F1S board. Many of those who were elected were actually reelected. On Sunday, Nov. the results from the 2019 - 2020 ACT and SAT tests were published in the Morning News in an article titled “Pee Dee lags behind on SAT and ACT.” F1S was below the state and national average in both the ACT and SAT. In fact, according to the article, F1S was in the middle portion of the school systems in the Pee Dee area.
A closer look at the ACT statistics shows the U.S. composite to be 20.6, the South Carolina Composite to be 18.1 and the F1S composite is 16.7. Three other Pee Dee school districts were higher in the ACT composite. Seventy-six percent of South Carolina students took the ACT test, and only 14.2% of those taking the test met or exceeded the ACT benchmark score. The benchmarks are for English, 18; reading, 30.5; science, 22.9; and math, 21.6. The F1S scores were English, 15.1; reading, 17.3; science, 17.2; and math, 16.8.
For the SAT, 56.3% of South Carolina eligible students took the test, with 51.8% of the F1S students taking the test. The average U.S. SAT score was 1051. It was 528 for EBRW (Evidence-Based Reading and Writing Section) and 523 for math. The average South Carolina SAT score was 1018. It was 519 for EBRW and 499 for math. For F1S, the average SAT score was 981. It was 501 for EBRW and 479 for math. F1S should be thankful for Wilson High School and in some areas for West Florence High School.
Unfortunately, this below-average performance is not new. I have lived here a little more than 11 years. When I first arrived here, one of the first things I saw was how poorly the school system, both locally and statewide, seemed to perform in many seemingly basic areas, with one of the most glaring areas being reading.
Looking back at the test results from when I first arrived, approximately 35% of the third-grade students could not read on grade level. However, the vast majority of the third-graders were promoted to the fourth grade. Once again, roughly 35% of them could not read on the fourth-grade level. Astonishing statistic, isn’t it? Similar substandard performance also occurred in mathematics and other test areas.
Who should the voting public hold responsible for the F1S system’s performance as well as the state efforts in increasing the test performance? Should there not be a coordinated effort by both state and local educators to improve the scores of the students with the support of the board members. They need to identify workable and agreed upon solutions to improving the performance of the students.
Many of the current F1S board members have been on the board for a number of years. During their tenure, they have hired numerous superintendents. Many of the basic areas of educational shortfalls have been identified through the results of some of the standardized test results, and yet many of those same problems still exist.
At least one of the former superintendents stated he did not believe in standardized test results, but almost every college and university, prior to COVID-19, used ACT and SAT results to judge the student’s capability to succeed at their school.
The superintendent has a responsibility for how the local educational system performs, as well as the school board and the State Department of Education. When the school system fails to meet or exceed the state averages, the superintendent needs to identify the solutions to the school board and ensure the school system at least meets the state average.
The future of Florence and Florence County is dependent on a strong school system. It should be educating our young citizens so they can be successful in life. Strong schools mean greater opportunity for everyone.
The newly elected F1S board members should be held responsible for ensuring our students are fully prepared to succeed not only on future tests but in life also. We the voters are responsible to ensure the board does that at future elections.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
