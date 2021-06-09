CITIZEN COLUMN: Frankenstein parents who are creating monsters

Do not defend or endorse your children when they are wrong

Having a wife and daughter who are educators in the public school system, I naturally have been made aware of the misguided way that some parents take up for their children when they are wrong. In many cases, when the truth finally surfaces, they have had to eat crow’ and apologize.

Again, when I was growing up, contrary to the rule of being innocent until proven guilty, when it came to elders, teachers, policemen, etc., we were guilty until proven innocent, when we acted out in an outburst of anger or disrespect. Perhaps my parents were not always right in their method, but it proved to be effective in raising us.

It is the primary reason why my siblings and I are law-abiding citizens today. Parents, please do not endorse or take up for your children when they are wrong. For certain, if you do, you are guilty of planting the seeds that will grow into monsters.

Do not fail to instill the work ethic in your children

If an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, as the adage asserts, it is absolutely indispensable that parents instill the work ethic in their children. I am from the old school and truly believe that if one does not work, then he or she should not eat.