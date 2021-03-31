CITIZEN COLUMN: From driver to back seat

I never thought that 2021 would make all of the problems of the previous year go away. I knew things were looking better for the world and hoped that the light at the end of the tunnel would soon be revealed.
I didn’t expect a whole new world overnight, but I was looking forward to a different kind of year. I hoped for a year that was filled with the things that people prayed for at the start of a new year. I wanted to be healthy, happy and prosperous.
New Year’s Day came and went. I went to bed and woke up with a pain that I had never experienced before, an almost unbearable pain that would persist until receiving surgical treatment three months later.
Currently, I’m sitting per my doctor’s instructions. I sit wanting to work but needing to sit. I’m fighting the urge to clean, because I’m being told that I need to rest. I am no stranger to doing it all, so this task is a difficult one.
In my house, I am the first to say good morning and the last to say good night. I work from the moment my feet hit the floor until the day’s work is done. I could never imagine it any other way. Life has a way of slowing us down and moving us from the driver’s seat to the back seat.
I was instructed to go home and relax for a few weeks, but I had no idea how to do that. I don’t know of a mom, or dad for that matter, who is capable of following an order such as this one.
The days following my surgery were spent on the couch watching back-to-back episodes of my favorite TV shows, but I lost interest in that rather quickly. I needed to be moving. There were things that needed to be done, but I had to get used to dismissing the things that normally got my immediate attention. I found myself staring at shelves that needed to be dusted and floors that needed to be mopped, but staring is all that I was able to do.
I learned a few things while sitting with nothing else to do. I learned to depend on my family and that it didn’t make me a weak person. I am like many people who would rather do things the long, difficult way instead of asking for help.
It was the norm for me to clean my house from top to bottom, because I wanted things done my way. Now I spend my days watching my family do things their way, and there is absolutely nothing I can do about it.
While I’m grateful for my 7-year-old and the way she’s stepped up to help out around the house, I think she enjoys making bubbles more than actually cleaning the dishes.
They almost always end up in the dish washer, but I’d never tell her that.
She’s done a lot for a kid who normally has to be reminded constantly to put her own things away. I think she also uses the washing machine as her personal jungle gym when she falls in head first in an attempt to collect clothes for drying.
There’s no way she’s not enjoying these new roles. One chore that she will continue to have is that of lead duster. She may not put all items back in their proper place, but she leaves my shelves immaculate.
I had nothing but time on my hands, and that was something that I wasn’t used to. My days usually consisted of a schedule that left little room for thinking. Nowadays I look forward to sitting on my pollen-ridden front porch and watching the birds go by.
I use this time to think and reflect. It’s starting to become my favorite part of the day. It’s not up against much else. Watching our husky through my security camera chase bugs is a close second.
I sat down to write this column without a topic. Focusing on getting better was the top priority for me. If I’ve convinced one person to slow down and smell roses, or watch the birds ... or the dog on the security camera, that’s enough for me.
Take care of yourself, and allow others do the same!
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.