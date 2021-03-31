CITIZEN COLUMN: From driver to back seat

The days following my surgery were spent on the couch watching back-to-back episodes of my favorite TV shows, but I lost interest in that rather quickly. I needed to be moving. There were things that needed to be done, but I had to get used to dismissing the things that normally got my immediate attention. I found myself staring at shelves that needed to be dusted and floors that needed to be mopped, but staring is all that I was able to do.

I learned a few things while sitting with nothing else to do. I learned to depend on my family and that it didn’t make me a weak person. I am like many people who would rather do things the long, difficult way instead of asking for help.

It was the norm for me to clean my house from top to bottom, because I wanted things done my way. Now I spend my days watching my family do things their way, and there is absolutely nothing I can do about it.

While I’m grateful for my 7-year-old and the way she’s stepped up to help out around the house, I think she enjoys making bubbles more than actually cleaning the dishes.

They almost always end up in the dish washer, but I’d never tell her that.