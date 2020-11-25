CITIZEN COLUMN: From sore winner to sore loser: profile in presidential pouting

Regrettably and certainly to the disapproval and opposition of most, if not all, my fellow citizens on the conservative right, I must declare without malice or disrespect (for the man who is our commander in chief) that he is the greatest detriment and threat to the effectivity and endurance of both our Constitution and democracy. First, because he is not a true student of the Constitution, he is failing miserably in being a true and effective defender of the rules and laws that are contained in its pages. When he took the traditional oath (that I also took when I joined the Army in 1975) to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, he either did not fully understand what he was doing, or it was just a sham or spectacle to impress and bolster his ego and image. Arguably, in my estimation, one of the most compelling reasons why our president must be classified as more of a destroyer of our Constitution and democracy is due to the fact of him weaponizing and utilizing certain segments of the federal government in his effort to be re-elected. Unlike any president in American history, Mr. Trump has employed arms of the federal government to do his personal bidding. The Justice Department (under the oversight of Attorney General William Barr) has been compromised and complicit to the unconstitutional and personal desires of the president. Attorney General Barr has been used as his personal lawyer and attack dog and not as the top lawyer and law enforcement officer of the people of the United States of America. It was only recently that the president became very angry and critical of Attorney General Barr because he did not or could not find the legal grounds to bring charges against President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The State Department has been politicized and weaponized by the president in an unconstitutional fashion unlike any commander in chief before him has dared to do. Even the United States Postal Service was not spared the meddling hands of Mr. Trump in an endeavor to use it to suppress the vote and give him an advantage in the election. It appears our president will stop at nothing to hold on to power.