CITIZEN COLUMN: Ghosts of Christmas Past

4. Do something to bring closure to the memory of lost loved ones. With all of the immediate ancestors gone and me the last one standing, I decided to put a small monument with the family name on it above the collection of ancestral graves. It was not as expensive as you might think, but there are certainly many less expensive, even free, things one might do to bring some sense of closure to that chapter in life.

5. Lastly, write about your grief like I am doing right now. Maybe you will or won’t publish it; but, at least, send your writings to somebody you love and trust who shares your grief. Or just send it to yourself. The mere writing of it will be the most important antidote for your grief.

Christmas 2020

As for the current potentially sad Christmas of Covid-19, I am going to think back to all of the happy Christmases before the pandemic (the times with our four children alone, then with their spouses, and now with the 12 grandchildren), followed by rejoicing that the individual families are now building their own traditions in their own homes in their own towns.

Then, my wife and I, finding ourselves blissfully alone once again, will look forward to a party-for-two every evening, all the while holding out hope for one more quintessential, snowy Christmas Eve to rekindle the romance of the season. Heck ... who knows? We might even dance!

Dr. Tom Dorsel is a “resident emeritus” of Florence and “foreign correspondent” to the Morning News from his outpost on Hilton Head Island. He can be found on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.