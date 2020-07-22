What do you do when you approach a stop light and someone is standing to the right of your car holding a sign?
Do you do your best not to look in their direction while anxiously waiting for the light to turn green? Do you beat yourself up after you drive off and the guilt sets in?
Are you one of those people who often jump at the opportunity to give and will turn your purse or pockets inside out in a matter of seconds? Have you ever found yourself frustrated because you had no cash or at least not enough to make a difference in the life of someone in need?
I was leaving a store with my 6-year-old recently, and standing by the stop sign was a family in need. The temperature was in the upper 90s, and outside was no place for this couple and their small children.
I was well aware of the single dollar bill and lose change in my wallet and decided quickly that giving it to this family would probably be more of an insult than anything. I decided I’d drive through the stop sign when it was legally safe to do so while making a mental note to send up a prayer for the family later that evening.
The time I spent at the stop sign was longer than normal. The traffic was nonstop and there was a moment of awkwardness each time I looked to the left to check for clearance. From the backseat my 6-year-old asked if I had seen the family and why I hadn’t given them money. When I told her that I only had a dollar in cash, she wanted to know why I hadn’t given that.
I felt uneasy during the entire ride home. I should’ve helped. I could’ve helped. I would’ve helped if I had more cash. The truth was, I was only willing to give at that moment if giving was convenient. I had passed a couple of ATM machines on the way home, but I had grocery bags that contained items that needed to be refrigerated, and there were other things on my agenda that I needed to get done at home. I didn’t have time to grab cash and go back to the store.
At home, once the food was put away, my 6-year-old told my husband about the family that mommy didn’t help. I explained the situation and how I still hadn’t been able to stop thinking about the family.
My husband asked for the family’s exact location and said that he would go out to give. One by one, my sons asked if they could go along with him to give as well. Standing around the kitchen counter, each member of my family reached inside their wallets and pockets for money, ultimately reaching a grand total of about $60.
My 6-year-old’s actions brought me to tears when she reached inside her Minnie Mouse purse and owl designed piggy bank to gather seven dollars. It was a proud moment for me, and their selflessness made my heart smile.
We all jumped in my truck, praying that the family would still be in the same place. I stopped at the ATM and grabbed my portion of our contribution. With our money gathered and our hearts in the right place, we turned into the parking lot where the family had been sitting under a tree about 45 minutes earlier.
They were gone. We drove around for a few minutes, but there was no sign of them. We were disappointed to say the least. We wanted so badly to give that day. We weren’t strangers to giving to those in need, but this was the first time we had decided to do so collectively.
I haven’t seen the family since that day, but they remain in our prayers.
It’s our duty to help those in need. If we all gave a single dollar or loose change to that person that we can’t wait to speed away from, we could possibly help change their circumstances.
Alone it’s a dollar. Together it’s a difference.
