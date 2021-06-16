CITIZEN COLUMN: Happy summer

Happy summer to all of my loyal readers and friends. The months seem to be going by so fast these days, it’s kind of hard to keep up.
My mother warned me that the older you get the faster time seems to go by, and that is so true. Seems like just yesterday it was Christmastime, and now we’re fast approaching the 4th of July!
Yes, I know there are still 24 hours in a day. It just seems like they’re not as long as they used to be. I guess it’s because our lives are so busy now and we try to cram too much in a day. Anyone care to share your observations?
Before we get to the 4th of July, though, there are a few acknowledgements for the month of June. First of all, hats off to the Graduating Class of 2021! Whether it be high school or college, your accomplishments deserve recognition. A special shout out to my niece Shaquania Arthur for getting her master’s degree from Lenoir Rhyne University in Columbia, S.C., to my nephew Jonathan McPhail Jr. from Darlington High School and to my twin niece and nephew Aaliyah & Ju’Barrie Austin from Hartsville High School. I wish you guys only the best, and may God continue to bless your endeavors. I would also like to mention Cheyene Gattison, an honorary nephew who also graduated from Darlington High School.
Also this month we observe Father’s Day. I wish all fathers near and far a very happy and blessed Father’s Day. My father, Edward McCall Sr. (aka “Saul”) passed away when I was 8 years old, so I have few but precious memories of him. I advise anyone with a living father to please take the opportunity to call or visit to commemorate the day. It will be beneficial to everyone.
As much as I try to keep my column light and upbeat, I do have to take the time to mention the recent flurry of gun violence. Our young black men seem to be getting out of control. We have seen and heard a lot about shootings and killings, some even during broad daylight.
It’s praying time, people. There’s an old saying that “Prayer is the key, and faith unlocks the door.” It may seem to us that it’s getting out of control, but we must remember that God is still in control of every situation. I remember telling my daughter a few years ago that the ones who aren’t dead are in jail for killing them.
It’s sad, and my heart goes out to both sides: to those who have lost a family member to death and to those who now have a family member in jail. There is no winner in this scenario, and it hurts me to even think about it. We seem to be losing the next generation, but things can change. To quote 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV) “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
I also want to encourage everyone who hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to please do so. I don’t know about anyone else, but I am truly tired of these face masks. They have a purpose, and I adhere to the CDC guidelines, but I’ll be so happy to get back to what we thought was normal or something close to it.
And on another note, for the first time in the history of the Morning News, we did not print a paper for Memorial Day. It makes me wonder about the future of newspapers everywhere. There are so many other means of getting the news, and it’s generally my age and older that still likes holding the paper in our hands. We might be going the way of the dinosaur, and my grandkids may not ever experience reading a newspaper if things continue along these lines.
My husband and I were talking just this week about how much things have changed in our lifetime, and some not always for the better. On our recent trip to Charlotte, we came upon a gas station/convenience store that had no attendant. Drinks and snacks were in vending machines, and the gas pumps accepted cards and cash. So there’s technology in action with another job gone from the market. Anytime someone can be replaced and they see they can do without them, that eliminates a “human” employee. Technology has its place, but I prefer the human aspect for customer service.
Enough of that. Excuse me while I step down from my soapbox.
Birthday shout outs this month to my sister Pastor Willie Mae Cannon on June 8th, my nephew Julius Adams on June 7th and my nieces Yashica “Sheila” McCall on June 14 and Courtney Pullom on June 24. May God bless you all with many more. My brother said “Sheila” still gets excited about her birthday, and he thought she would have outgrown it by now. I told him to tell her I’ve had 60 so far and I still get excited. I hope to never outgrow that because that means I’m still here.
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.