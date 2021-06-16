CITIZEN COLUMN: Happy summer

As much as I try to keep my column light and upbeat, I do have to take the time to mention the recent flurry of gun violence. Our young black men seem to be getting out of control. We have seen and heard a lot about shootings and killings, some even during broad daylight.

It’s praying time, people. There’s an old saying that “Prayer is the key, and faith unlocks the door.” It may seem to us that it’s getting out of control, but we must remember that God is still in control of every situation. I remember telling my daughter a few years ago that the ones who aren’t dead are in jail for killing them.

It’s sad, and my heart goes out to both sides: to those who have lost a family member to death and to those who now have a family member in jail. There is no winner in this scenario, and it hurts me to even think about it. We seem to be losing the next generation, but things can change. To quote 2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV) “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways: then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”