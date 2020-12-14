CITIZEN COLUMN: Holiday charity

“'Tis the season for giving.” Maybe more so this year than any other year in our lifetimes.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on our lives, our livelihoods, our family, friends and neighbors.
Health care workers and first responders face danger every day. Businesses are struggling to stay open. Employees are finding themselves unemployed and the unemployed are fighting for jobs that are few and pay little.
Then there are the poor and needy who were already poor, homeless, hungry and needy before the coronavirus arrived. If your heart says give to the less fortunate, then the year 2020 is a good place to start.
Mr. Charles, as my husband called my father, prepared some plates of food every Thanksgiving for those living nearby that were less fortunate. The first Thanksgiving that Michael and I were married, my dad, with some plates in hand, asked my husband to drive him down the road. Driving up to a house, there was an elderly man with a cane sitting on his porch. The man had a wide smile on his face as he came to the car to collect the plates that Mr. Charles had prepared for him.
My husband told me later that he felt that the old man was on the porch waiting for Mr. Charles. Like he had been there before on Thanksgiving Day.
At my house, we did not prepare and deliver plates of food on Thanksgiving. But when the card from the House of Hope came in the mail asking for money donations to be used for Thanksgiving meals, we wrote a check and got it to the Post Office. Mr. Charles, my dad, would have approved.
Charity is not a seasonal thing, but we seem to focus more on it this time of year. However, the needy and hungry could benefit from the kindness of the fortunate all year long. I will not tell anyone how to give or whom to give to. I will tell you to give when your heart tells you it is the right thing to do, and I will suggest you do it in a smart way.
There are commercials on TV that ask you to send money halfway across our country to organizations that feed the hungry in other countries. Once you send it, you have no idea what happens to your donation. Consider dropping the same amount in the offering plate at your church instead. I am willing to bet your church works within its denomination to provide for the needy and the hungry that are right here in Florence and in other countries as well.
Churches are not the only ones providing help. The House of Hope feeds the hungry in Florence, as it did on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers prepare the meals and serve the hungry. You can bet your donation to them will reach those in need.
The Harvest Hope Food Bank over at the Farmers Market provides food for thousands across the Pee Dee and is another example of a local organization that is very visible as far as how it uses your donations.
Most charities have a twist on how they solicit funds, and some are particularly good at tugging at one’s heart. Have you seen the TV ad showing the big sad eyes of animals in cages and tied up to trees with heavy chains? I must leave the room when it comes up on my TV. It pulls hard on my heart strings, and I want to send them a little money, but in reality I have no idea what my donation will pay for. I do know what happens to my money if I give to the local animal shelters. I have been there. I know the animals are treated well, that they have shelter, food and medical treatment if they need it.
Don’t forget the Red Cross. When a neighbor’s house caught fire, they were talking to the owners and offering help before the fire trucks left. I remember that they put them up in a hotel for the night. That takes money, and your donation helps pay for the things they provide in a disaster.
As Christmas approaches, remember those who are less fortunate. Charity does not have to be money. Fix a plate and deliver it to a needy person this Christmas like Mr. Charles did. Deliver a slice of Red Velvet cake to an elderly person in your neighborhood and wish them a Merry Christmas.
Most of all, just remember to give when you can. Mr. Charles, my dad, looking down from heaven, would approve.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
