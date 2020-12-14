CITIZEN COLUMN: Holiday charity

Charity is not a seasonal thing, but we seem to focus more on it this time of year. However, the needy and hungry could benefit from the kindness of the fortunate all year long. I will not tell anyone how to give or whom to give to. I will tell you to give when your heart tells you it is the right thing to do, and I will suggest you do it in a smart way.

There are commercials on TV that ask you to send money halfway across our country to organizations that feed the hungry in other countries. Once you send it, you have no idea what happens to your donation. Consider dropping the same amount in the offering plate at your church instead. I am willing to bet your church works within its denomination to provide for the needy and the hungry that are right here in Florence and in other countries as well.

Churches are not the only ones providing help. The House of Hope feeds the hungry in Florence, as it did on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers prepare the meals and serve the hungry. You can bet your donation to them will reach those in need.

The Harvest Hope Food Bank over at the Farmers Market provides food for thousands across the Pee Dee and is another example of a local organization that is very visible as far as how it uses your donations.