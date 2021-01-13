CITIZEN COLUMN: I want my shot

Kudos to West Virginia and South Dakota. They got their doses, and they vaccinated the most. They figured out that the vaccine does no good to anyone sitting in the freezer. Many states have responded to the sluggish start and acted with a sense of urgency, and next-in-line nursing home residents began getting their shots.

My husband drove 11 hours one day just before Christmas to see his 90-year-old mom. She is in a nursing home, and my husband was allowed 30 minutes to visit her in a room with a glass divider between the two of them. There were big signs posted stating no visitors on Christmas Day. Wow. All the residents can look forward to is family on Christmas, and the pandemic cheated them out of that. I hope that I will be able to give her a hug sometime in 2021.

I will have a warm fuzzy feeling when it is reported that front-line health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents have received both of their inoculations.

Today, the elderly, 70 years old and older, can start scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine. That is as it should be. Somewhere after that, I will be in line to receive a vaccination, and I am looking forward to it.