CITIZEN COLUMN: If when you give the best of your service
Perhaps like many of you, the recent Resurrection Weekend was seen as an opportunity to bring family members together who heretofore had been quarantined because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Yet, thanks to the availability and administration of the vaccine, some family members qualified to travel and see loved ones for the first time in more than a year.

Our family had the matriarch under hospice care, so members of the immediate family and caregivers ministered with visits that featured soothing music as well as appropriate prayers.

As several families prepared to celebrate the life of our Risen Savior, unfortunately some of us had to acknowledge the death of loved ones who had distinguished themselves with a life of outstanding service. It is in their honor that I write this column this week.

Whether known or unknown, I lift the family members and all others who did their best to meet the needs of their loved ones in sickness and death.

Several hymns come to my mind that I believe are necessary to remember in the healing process. The first is written by Lucie Eddie Campbell.

1. If when you give the best of your service,

Telling the world that the Savior is come;

Be not dismayed when men don’t believe you;

He’ll understand; and say, “Well done.”

[Refrain:]

Oh, when I come to the end of my journey,

Weary of life and the battle is won;

Carrying the staff and the cross of redemption,

He’ll understand and say, “Well done.”

2. Misunderstood, the Savior of sinners,

Hung on the cross; He was God’s only Son;

Oh! Hear Him call His Father in Heav’n,

“Not my will, but Thine be done,” [Refrain]

3. If when this life of labor is ended,

And the reward of the race you have run;

Oh! The sweet rest prepared for the faithful

Will be His blest and final, “Well done.”[Refrain]

4. But if you try and fail in your trying,

Hands sore and scarred from the work you’ve begun;

Take up your cross, run quickly to meet Him;

He’ll understand; and say, “Well done.” [Refrain]

The second hymn is “Let the Work I’ve Done Speak for Me.”

Let the work I’ve done speak for me.

Let the work I’ve done speak for me.

When I am buried in my grave, and there

Is nothing else to be said, let the work

I’ve done speak for me.

Likewise, let the life I’ve lived and the service I’ve given speak for me. These hymns are intended to uplift because when you know you have done your best, there is nothing else that God requires of any of us. Keep your heads up!

“Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.”

To God Be the Glory!

Allie Brooks

Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.

