CITIZEN COLUMN: If when you give the best of your service

Perhaps like many of you, the recent Resurrection Weekend was seen as an opportunity to bring family members together who heretofore had been quarantined because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Yet, thanks to the availability and administration of the vaccine, some family members qualified to travel and see loved ones for the first time in more than a year.

Our family had the matriarch under hospice care, so members of the immediate family and caregivers ministered with visits that featured soothing music as well as appropriate prayers.

As several families prepared to celebrate the life of our Risen Savior, unfortunately some of us had to acknowledge the death of loved ones who had distinguished themselves with a life of outstanding service. It is in their honor that I write this column this week.

Whether known or unknown, I lift the family members and all others who did their best to meet the needs of their loved ones in sickness and death.

Several hymns come to my mind that I believe are necessary to remember in the healing process. The first is written by Lucie Eddie Campbell.

1. If when you give the best of your service,

Telling the world that the Savior is come;