CITIZEN COLUMN: It’s fall, y’all

Well, it's October. The house is decorated and the pumpkins are lining the porch, but that's about all I could do to follow my normal October guidelines.
This year will be a little different. There are no spooky flyers crowding our mailbox or emails regarding haunted hayrides or other alternatives to trick or treating such as trunk or treating at local churches that we've considered in the past.
The door-to-door hunt for candy will not be a part of our Halloween fun this year. We'll miss the excitement of spying a porch light in the distance and yelling for the kids to slow down after they snatch away from our tight grip.
I'll miss seeing other cute little ghosts and goblins or the tough superheroes who pretend for just one night that they can save the world with a light that shines brightly from their chests or a wave of their little hand. I'll miss those few houses that go above and beyond to terrify each passerby with chainsaws and spooky gear.
Well, maybe I won't miss that so much. I will miss the constant reminders I have to give to my daughter to say trick or treat. I'll miss all of these things just as I've missed hunting eggs with my entire family, spending a few days at the beach, family barbecues and walking my first grader to class on the first day of school.
I remained optimistic with every approaching holiday since Easter, but I'm starting to feel differently than I had months ago. This is starting to become more than just a temporary inconvenience that we needed to endure for just a few months. This might just be the new normal after all.
I have that funny feeling that the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will have to be revised as well. I can't see there being a traditional black Friday where people normally line up and spill into stores all at once the moment the door is unlocked. Thankfully, this has never been something I've looked forward to in the past, so it will not matter to me one way or the other.
I also feel the need to recommend to those who look forward to pictures with Santa to get used to the idea that Santa will not be traveling from the North Pole before Christmas eve this year. He'll also be practicing social distancing, because even his magic can't make COVID disappear.
There have been and will continue to be many changes, some we may learn to love over time and some that may leave us in tears. My 6-year-old actually enjoyed Easter. She had no problem hunting dozens of eggs alone. There was no need to race for an egg that was spotted yards away, because there was no competition. As for the golden egg that was stuffed with dollars, guess who found it? The only hunter on the lawn that day.
Even intimate barbecues haven't been so bad. I can't, however, say that there was anything that could ever substitute for being on the beach for days, and dropping my child off in the car line on the first day of school was by far one of the hardest things I ever had to do. The moment she jumped out of the car, the tears I had been successfully holding in since we left home that morning exploded from my eyes and I cried like a baby. Some of these changes were almost unbearable.
Halloween will be different for sure, but I'm determined to make it fun. It'll be nontraditional, since every single year has been spent either going from house to house or taking a group of excited children to do so. I've started treat bags, bought festive cupcakes and planned a pumpkin-carving contest.
We may even prefer this change next year and actually choose to stay inside on what has always been one of my favorite nights of the year.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!