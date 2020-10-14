CITIZEN COLUMN: It’s fall, y’all

I have that funny feeling that the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will have to be revised as well. I can't see there being a traditional black Friday where people normally line up and spill into stores all at once the moment the door is unlocked. Thankfully, this has never been something I've looked forward to in the past, so it will not matter to me one way or the other.

I also feel the need to recommend to those who look forward to pictures with Santa to get used to the idea that Santa will not be traveling from the North Pole before Christmas eve this year. He'll also be practicing social distancing, because even his magic can't make COVID disappear.

There have been and will continue to be many changes, some we may learn to love over time and some that may leave us in tears. My 6-year-old actually enjoyed Easter. She had no problem hunting dozens of eggs alone. There was no need to race for an egg that was spotted yards away, because there was no competition. As for the golden egg that was stuffed with dollars, guess who found it? The only hunter on the lawn that day.