CITIZEN COLUMN: June is so SPECIAL for me

Once again. we have had the opportunity to experience an extra special June. This adventure started 50 years ago and thankfully, continues on today.
This year’s adventure was somewhat another result of COVID-19. As I have claimed many times, all things can be blamed on COVID-19 if you are looking for an excuse, as we all seem to do. In our case we had not seen our son’s family in Massachusetts for approximately 18 months, and not being able to visit with them was painful. Yes, there had been FaceTime on the phone, but seeing and enjoying our grandchildren in person was greatly missed.
This June, as the restrictions to travel were reduced, we took a trip north to see them in person. The true reward of seeing them in person cannot be fully explained, and that reward continues in the many memories we now have.
Our granddaughter in Massachusetts will be beginning her senior year in high school this fall and continues to excel academically. She also is an extraordinary athlete and is a leader on both the school’s soccer and lacrosse teams. Seeing her play was another of the great treats of the trip. We saw her play in both a travel team soccer game and a high school lacrosse game. Those girls in lacrosse can get a little strong and passionate when they play.
Her brother, our grandson, has just finished the fifth grade, and while the hockey season for this year has already ended, we were able to enjoy seeing him play and lead his two baseball teams to victories. We watched as his house league team won the playoff for the North Berkshire County championship. This playoff was scheduled as a three-game playoff but his team won the first two games to seal the deal.
He also plays on a travel baseball team in the Cal Ripken League for 12-and-under players. Like his sister on the aforementioned high school teams, he is a team leader even though he is only 11. All together we saw him play five games plus one that we only watched the first inning due to a scheduling conflict with our granddaughter’s soccer game about an hour away.
Why was that important to mention the one inning? We had to leave to ensure we saw her travel soccer game. His game was in Troy, New York, on an exceptional field. The outfield fence was 12 feet high. Shortly after we left he hit a long home run over that fence and into the woods, and despite many attempts, the ball was never found. At the second game of the house league playoff, we did see him bounce a double off the fence in right field and with two throwing errors he scored a run off the double. He told me after the game he thought maybe he had hit one with me there.
Now to clarify my 50-year comment at the start. Michelene and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday June 19th. Our true celebration is having two sons, two wonderful and loving “daughters-in-laws,” and four amazing grandchildren.
We have truly been blessed. During those 50 years, we moved 12 times. We were so lucky to be given the opportunity to live abroad and absorb and experience the culture of the people living there. One of the greatest joys has been to see our sons grow and become successful, not only with their careers but being husbands and fathers. Their wives have just been as successful in their careers. Each family gives back to their communities. Seeing our grandchildren having great educational and athletic experiences is just the icing on the cake. How fortunate that we can share in those experiences.
I can still remember seeing my wife walk down the aisle in a church in Washington, Pennsylvania. We celebrated our marriage that day with a wonderful reception with memories that we talk about often. Fifty years later, we were able to celebrate that wonderful day with our son and family who live near us. Being with our son and his family made that celebration extra special.
So yes, June has been wonderful.
Although unfortunately at different times, we were with both our sons, their wives and the grandchildren. Even COVID-19 could not stop the celebration of 50 years.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 50 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.