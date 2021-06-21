CITIZEN COLUMN: June is so SPECIAL for me

He also plays on a travel baseball team in the Cal Ripken League for 12-and-under players. Like his sister on the aforementioned high school teams, he is a team leader even though he is only 11. All together we saw him play five games plus one that we only watched the first inning due to a scheduling conflict with our granddaughter’s soccer game about an hour away.

Why was that important to mention the one inning? We had to leave to ensure we saw her travel soccer game. His game was in Troy, New York, on an exceptional field. The outfield fence was 12 feet high. Shortly after we left he hit a long home run over that fence and into the woods, and despite many attempts, the ball was never found. At the second game of the house league playoff, we did see him bounce a double off the fence in right field and with two throwing errors he scored a run off the double. He told me after the game he thought maybe he had hit one with me there.

Now to clarify my 50-year comment at the start. Michelene and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday June 19th. Our true celebration is having two sons, two wonderful and loving “daughters-in-laws,” and four amazing grandchildren.