CITIZEN COLUMN: Kudos to the DMV

They changed the number system on the wait slip each customer was given when they entered to include random numbers and alpha letters. There was no way to mentally calculate the wait time based upon the last number they called.

Your Uncle Joe probably has a story about nodding off to sleep and missing his turn when his number was announced. There was nothing to alert him that his turn was imminent.

Some of us, including me, have tried to circumvent the process. I drove to Bishopville once to renew my license because I heard they had short lines. Now you ladies cannot tell me that you haven’t sweetly promised the hubby his favorite meal if he would make the DMV trip to get tags for your new ride.

There are few shortcuts, as I learned along the way.

You can imagine the panic look on my face when a cashier at a local business asked to see my ID and politely informed me, “Oh, your permit will need renewal next month. Don’t forget,” she cheerfully announced. The wheels in my mind were turning before I got back to the car. Can I figure a way to get my hubby to take care of it? Can I even get in the DMV with so much COVID around? Is there a way to get my license renewal without going to the DMV?