CITIZEN COLUMN: Let’s take it one day at a time

Happy New Year! 2020 has certainly had its challenges and disadvantages, but through it all God has been extremely good to us.
Yes, we started the year off with high hopes, wishes and dreams, but by mid-March things seemed to take a downward spiral with the coronavirus pandemic that swept through not just our country but throughout the world.
With so many places shut down, we seemed to have missed Easter, the 4th of July and the entire summer. Then fall came in without much fanfare until the Presidential Election, which seems to be ongoing even though all votes have been tallied and Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings became a thing of the past, and we learned new ways to connect with family distant and afar.
I had never had a birthday party, so I improvised and did a drive thru from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 12 at my house. I was overwhelmed by all of the love and support shown me on that day. Family, friends, church members, coworkers, etc., all drove by, and it was continuous the entire time. I even had a few come by after 3 p.m., and it was so moving. I had cards, cash apps, presents, gift cards, etc., too many to name but not too many to acknowledge and express my gratitude.
God has truly smiled on me throughout this year, and I am truly grateful.
We have lost many people this year due to COVID-19 not to mention natural causes, but God has allowed us another chance, another opportunity and more resources to move ahead than ever before.
Let us not focus on the things that we’ve lost, but let us focus on the things yet to come. Sure, we are sorrowful for the losses, but these are just bridges to help us get over to the other side. If viewed correctly, we’ll see God’s hand reaching out to guide us in the direction we should go.
As we approach the dawn of another New Year 2021 my sincere prayer is that God will lead us into this new year with a purpose – a real desire to improve our lives and the lives of those around us. Sometimes all it takes is a kind word or a little gesture of hope to keep us and others motivated.
I don’t do well with New Year’s resolutions, because they often last for a day or so and are soon forgotten. My intention for this new year is to speak at least one positive and encouraging word to at least one person per day.
I think the alcoholic theme says it all: “One Day At A Time.” Let’s try not to make long-term goals that overwhelm us and will only end in failure, but let’s take it one day at a time.
Yes, we endeavor to do better and make promises to that effect, but somewhere around Jan. 3 we revert to our old ways. Just like dieting. If we don’t see immediate results, it’s hard to continue to starve.
It’s OK to reach for the sky, but if you land on a star before you touch the sky, be happy that you had a safe landing and regroup. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Make each day count, and strive to make the next day even better than the one before.
The Scripture tells us to “seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness: and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33 KJV)
So while you are striving to enhance your life and your self-worth, remember this verse. We cannot do this thing called life all on our own.
As we close 2020 and look forward to entering 2021, I would like to thank you for all of the support and feedback I have received from doing this column. If I can make a difference in anybody’s life or brighten your day, then it’s all worth it.
From our hearts to yours, we wish all of you a happy and prosperous New Year, and may God continue to bless and keep you!
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.