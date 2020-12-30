CITIZEN COLUMN: Let’s take it one day at a time

Let us not focus on the things that we’ve lost, but let us focus on the things yet to come. Sure, we are sorrowful for the losses, but these are just bridges to help us get over to the other side. If viewed correctly, we’ll see God’s hand reaching out to guide us in the direction we should go.

As we approach the dawn of another New Year 2021 my sincere prayer is that God will lead us into this new year with a purpose – a real desire to improve our lives and the lives of those around us. Sometimes all it takes is a kind word or a little gesture of hope to keep us and others motivated.

I don’t do well with New Year’s resolutions, because they often last for a day or so and are soon forgotten. My intention for this new year is to speak at least one positive and encouraging word to at least one person per day.

I think the alcoholic theme says it all: “One Day At A Time.” Let’s try not to make long-term goals that overwhelm us and will only end in failure, but let’s take it one day at a time.

Yes, we endeavor to do better and make promises to that effect, but somewhere around Jan. 3 we revert to our old ways. Just like dieting. If we don’t see immediate results, it’s hard to continue to starve.