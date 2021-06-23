CITIZEN COLUMN: Letter to a superhero

I can remember walking past your bedroom on the way to bed wondering what it was that you prayed about. I’d walk back and forth with no real destination other than seeing how long you’d stay on your knees.
Some nights I wondered if you’d fallen asleep, because so many minutes would pass while you sat with your elbows resting on the bed and your hands pressed together.
As an adult, I made this a nightly routine. I figured I’d do it because apparently it worked for you. Even after a long day, you’d have your moment with the Lord. I learned a lot about you by adopting your praying routine, but what I learned first was that you have strong knees, Dad. After a minute or two, I’m continuing my prayer from my bed. I can’t compete with those knees.
Dad, thank you for being a friend. If someone would have told me 20 years ago that you’d be one of my best friends, I would have laughed. Those teen years will have you thinking that the world is against you, starting with your parents.
I learned a long time ago that you always had my best interest at heart. Back then I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t allowed to do what I wanted when I wanted. I couldn’t understand why you kept talking about the “real world” and how I’d look back and wish I would have done things differently.
I couldn’t understand why you thought that saving money was such a big deal. I couldn’t understand why you wouldn’t just let me have fun. Boy, do I get it now, especially since I’m the one trying to teach three 16-year-olds all that you tried to teach me.
Dad, they don’t get it either, but one day, they too will understand that I had their best interests at heart. They will understand that it’s not that I was on a mission to make their lives miserable but that it was an attempt to keep them from having unnecessary regrets. I pray that one day in the future, they’ll see that I meant well.
Dad, thank you for running out at the last minute to buy the black Reebox sneakers for my step performance. Thank you for picking me up in “Old Blue.” I would be so embarrassed when I’d see you parked in front of my job in that loud beast.
I remember almost being in tears when you would stop at the store on the way home, especially the night you stopped at McDonald’s after a school sports event. I cringed and slid all the way down in my seat when I saw the crowd and many of my friends. If I could do it all over again I’d proudly walk inside with you to pick up dinner. I couldn’t see with my teenage eyes how blessed I was to even have a ride home from work. It’s amazing what a few years can show a person.
Thank you for being a listening ear and all those times you said nothing more than “it’ll be all right.” Thank you for teaching me the importance of prayer. Thank you for showing me what it means to fight a good fight when it comes to your health. I’ve never seen anyone fight the way you do. Thank you for being a good provider.
Thank you for teaching me that everything gets better with time. I didn’t always believe you, but I do now.
Dad, you have taught me more than just the importance of prayer. You have taught me how to have true faith, and you’ve done that through your actions.
I tell people that my dad is a superhero. It may sound kind of silly coming from an almost 40-year-old, but who cares. I’m proud to be the daughter of this superhero.
I love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!
Thank you for allowing me to entertain you for the past seven years. It has been my absolute pleasure. This isn’t farewell but just goodbye for now. Until we meet this way again, take care.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.