CITIZEN COLUMN: Letter to a superhero

Dad, they don’t get it either, but one day, they too will understand that I had their best interests at heart. They will understand that it’s not that I was on a mission to make their lives miserable but that it was an attempt to keep them from having unnecessary regrets. I pray that one day in the future, they’ll see that I meant well.

Dad, thank you for running out at the last minute to buy the black Reebox sneakers for my step performance. Thank you for picking me up in “Old Blue.” I would be so embarrassed when I’d see you parked in front of my job in that loud beast.

I remember almost being in tears when you would stop at the store on the way home, especially the night you stopped at McDonald’s after a school sports event. I cringed and slid all the way down in my seat when I saw the crowd and many of my friends. If I could do it all over again I’d proudly walk inside with you to pick up dinner. I couldn’t see with my teenage eyes how blessed I was to even have a ride home from work. It’s amazing what a few years can show a person.