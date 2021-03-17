CITIZEN COLUMN: Letting go of irrecoverable losses

I am writing this piece after experiencing a great loss in my life from which I will never be able to recover (in this life). I will say more about this loss later in this column.

Perhaps all of us have lost some things of various sorts that are truly irreplaceable. My aim today is to cite and briefly comment on certain common losses that most of you can identify with in at least one or more of these categories.

The loss of a loved one to death

I venture to say that the loss of a loved one to death is, in my opinion, the most common loss to which everyone can relate. There is perhaps no one or no family who have not experienced bereavement. Since this is the most common loss, it also must be the most common way that we must learn to let go of the person that we have lost to death.