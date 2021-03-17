CITIZEN COLUMN: Letting go of irrecoverable losses

I am writing this piece after experiencing a great loss in my life from which I will never be able to recover (in this life). I will say more about this loss later in this column.
Perhaps all of us have lost some things of various sorts that are truly irreplaceable. My aim today is to cite and briefly comment on certain common losses that most of you can identify with in at least one or more of these categories.
The loss of a loved one to death
I venture to say that the loss of a loved one to death is, in my opinion, the most common loss to which everyone can relate. There is perhaps no one or no family who have not experienced bereavement. Since this is the most common loss, it also must be the most common way that we must learn to let go of the person that we have lost to death.
Please do not accuse me of being insensitive and unempathetic in saying that people who are going through bereavement must let go. By using this term, I am in no way attempting to diminish the memory and role our deceased loved ones played in our lives. The loss I alluded to earlier is the very recent loss of a brother, who I was closest to while growing up as children in our clan of eight brothers and one sister. Though I will continue to relish the experiences, moments and adventures we shared, since he is gone and will not be coming back (though I will go to him one day), I must let him go and live without grief, regret or despair.
The loss of a limb
One of the losses that is irrecoverable in this life is the loss of a limb or body part. I know quite a few people who have lost legs, arms and eyes. They have had to accept and adjust their routine and lives to these irrecoverable losses. They had to overcome the pain and trauma of losing a part of their body before they could adjust and get on with their lives in a productive way.
None of this would ever have happened for the many people who have lost limbs, eyes and other organs to sickness and accidents had they not let go of these irrecoverable losses and gotten on with their lives.
The loss of riches and income
One of the adverse effects of COVID-19 on many people in our nation has been the loss of wealth and income. Many people have lost untold billions of dollars due to their investments and the unstable stock market.
Then there are millions of others who have lost their income and livelihood due to unemployment. These people regrettably will be unable to recover the loss of money that they have been deprived of during this pandemic.
So, they must let go of worrying about their losses that they will never be able to retrieve. Though they will be able to make new income through future employment and investments, the money that they lost during the pandemic is irretrievable.
The loss of youth and vitality
The late, great Muhammad Ali was, in my opinion, truly the greatest heavyweight boxer and champion of all time. In his early days, he was appropriately labeled as “The Louisville Lip.” This name was ascribed to him because of his taunting, ranting and often predicting of the very round that he would stop his opponent in.
However, Ali lost something as he aged that was irrecoverable. He lost his youthful agility and vitality that are essential to a boxer, if he is going to be competitive, especially a champion. This was never as evident than when he was defeated, battered and embarrassed by his one-time sparring partner, Larry Holmes, who was much younger than Ali.
This is why it is going to be very challenging and difficult for Serena Williams to win her 24th grand slam at the age of 39. Though she is very determined and experienced, what she is lacking at this stage of her life is youth and vitality. Nevertheless, if any athlete can muster up enough willpower to recover enough youth and vitality to win a grand slam at her age, it would definitely be Serena Williams.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.