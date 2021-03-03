CITIZEN COLUMN: Life beyond parenting

There is more to life than raising children, right?
That’s not all we’re born to do, is it? The stages of life don’t consist of being born, raising children and death, does it?
I’ve been doing some thinking after a recent conversation with one of my closest friends. When she speaks, I listen. She’s a 50-something mother of one who often refers to herself as my mother, sister and friend.
This conversation was no different than others we’ve had during the past 10 years. I was left in deep thought, just as I had been many times before. In this particular conversation, we were discussing the joys of motherhood and what an amazing experience it is.
It wasn’t long before she was explaining her beliefs that we’re born, we raise children and then we die. I took a moment to process her take on life. She finished by saying, “I mean, that is all life really is.”
“We’re born, we raise children and then we die.”
Surely there had to be more to it than that. Based on what she was saying, I was close to being in the last stage of life. Once my nest became empty, there wasn’t much left to be done. Death was right around the corner, according to her interpretation of life.
After I hung up the phone with her, I decided to take a hard look at my life. Was I just raising my children at this point? Once they all move out on their own, will that be the end of life as I’ve always known it?
If this was true, then it goes against my own plans. I’d like to think that there are many additional stages in life left unmentioned. Raising my children is only a part of a long list of things that make up my “life.”
I would surely be disappointed if I looked back at all I had done during the course of my life and it all added up to three stages. I’ll be age 50 when my last child leaves and my nest is left empty. I’d like to think that life will continue for me at that point.
I hadn’t planned to just roll over and die. That will be the moment when I pat myself on the back for making it through one of the most challenging roles, and that’s the role of parenting.
I have no plans of driving back home in sadness after dropping her off at college. I’ll simply put a checkmark by the event on my mental list of things to do and move on to the next step. My plan is to drive back home to start the project of transforming her play room into a personal library.
I take my role as a parent very seriously, but that isn’t all I want to accomplish before I die, and it surely isn’t all I focused on before becoming a mother. Perhaps my friend was speaking figuratively when she shared her perspective on life, but it was enough to cause me to evaluate my own life.
I started by assuring myself that I was definitely not living my life in just three stages. However, I had to admit that I had restricted myself from living until I had reached a certain stage in life. Life didn’t have to wait until all the kids had moved out and my home went from six to two members. Of course, I’d have to hold off on the personal library for now, but life didn’t have to wait.
The story that I want to ultimately tell is one that outlines a fulfilled life. Raising my children is one of my most important roles in life, but it isn’t the only thing on my to-do list. There are quite a few things listed between birth and death.
We’re born, and we do our best to live our best most-fulfilled life for as long as we’re able to do so.
This is how I view life.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
