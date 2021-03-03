CITIZEN COLUMN: Life beyond parenting

If this was true, then it goes against my own plans. I’d like to think that there are many additional stages in life left unmentioned. Raising my children is only a part of a long list of things that make up my “life.”

I would surely be disappointed if I looked back at all I had done during the course of my life and it all added up to three stages. I’ll be age 50 when my last child leaves and my nest is left empty. I’d like to think that life will continue for me at that point.

I hadn’t planned to just roll over and die. That will be the moment when I pat myself on the back for making it through one of the most challenging roles, and that’s the role of parenting.

I have no plans of driving back home in sadness after dropping her off at college. I’ll simply put a checkmark by the event on my mental list of things to do and move on to the next step. My plan is to drive back home to start the project of transforming her play room into a personal library.

I take my role as a parent very seriously, but that isn’t all I want to accomplish before I die, and it surely isn’t all I focused on before becoming a mother. Perhaps my friend was speaking figuratively when she shared her perspective on life, but it was enough to cause me to evaluate my own life.