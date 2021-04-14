CITIZEN COLUMN: Man in the middle

I will begin today by borrowing a statement (that I will alter just a bit) that was spoken by humorist and cowboy Will Rogers: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a moderate.”

Let me explain what I mean. My usage of the term is solely in regard to my interpretation or opinion of political and social issues.

I do not automatically side with either Republicans or Democrats. I am first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ and therefore base my decisions in every area of life on a literal interpretation of the Scriptures. Being a Christian has made me an independent in regard to many pressing matters that confront our nation and culture. I have been confronted and challenged by some loyal members of both parties to declare whose side I am on. My response has always been that I am on the Lord’s side, and since that is my position, I am on the right side.

To be perfectly honest (politically speaking), there are times when I have voted for Democrats and times when I have voted for Republicans. With me, it is a matter of which candidate represents my core convictions. I am not indebted to either party or candidate but to my convictions and principles.