CITIZEN COLUMN: Man in the middle

I will begin today by borrowing a statement (that I will alter just a bit) that was spoken by humorist and cowboy Will Rogers: “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a moderate.”
Let me explain what I mean. My usage of the term is solely in regard to my interpretation or opinion of political and social issues.
I do not automatically side with either Republicans or Democrats. I am first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ and therefore base my decisions in every area of life on a literal interpretation of the Scriptures. Being a Christian has made me an independent in regard to many pressing matters that confront our nation and culture. I have been confronted and challenged by some loyal members of both parties to declare whose side I am on. My response has always been that I am on the Lord’s side, and since that is my position, I am on the right side.
To be perfectly honest (politically speaking), there are times when I have voted for Democrats and times when I have voted for Republicans. With me, it is a matter of which candidate represents my core convictions. I am not indebted to either party or candidate but to my convictions and principles.
There have been times when I have found it quite impossible to vote for a Democrat because of issues like abortion and the LGBTQ lifestyle. To have done so would have put me squarely in opposition to what the Scriptures dogmatically declare about these issues.
Then there have been times when I could not endorse or cast my ballot for a Republican candidate simply because of the issues of racism and injustices that far too many Republican politicians seem to be either indifferent to or downright racist themselves.
The 2020 presidential election truly put many voters of Christian conviction and conscience to the test about which candidate for whom they would vote. One candidate believed in some of the issues that I oppose in my Christian conviction, like the LGBTQ lifestyle, as well as abortion. The other candidate was (in my opinion) a proven racist, liar, misogynist and xenophobe. Perhaps unbeknown to many people, these things are equally forbidden and condemned in the Scriptures, just as the others the liberal candidate embraced.
Choosing the right candidate to vote for was truly a difficult choice and challenge. It became a matter of choosing the lesser of the two evils. When I weighed everything and considered which candidate was better suited to deal with the pandemic and bring some degree of healing and unity to the nation, the liberal candidate (though not perfect) was the best man for the job.
In making this decision, did I lose my independence? Did I compromise my convictions? Did I leave my middle-of-the-road position on the issues that are presently threatening to further divide and destroy this nation? Absolutely not! I am still just as independent, just as much a man of biblical convictions and conscience as I ever was.
In the midst of all of the political bickering, social protesting and religious infighting between various evangelical groups who should be united on these issues, I am still a man in the middle. Though I am a part of a shrinking minority, I am convinced that I am on the right side – the side that will ultimately triumph in the end.
We will win in spite of how few our numbers are, because with the One in whom we are following, there is no restraint with Him to achieve His agenda by few or by many.
My closing thought is spoken from my position and perspective as a man in the middle and is contained in these words: In the worst of men, there is some good, and in the best of men there is some evil. Let us look for the good in all men.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.