CITIZEN COLUMN: Motherhood is ...

It’s approaching the railroad tracks and seeing those flashing red lights that we all love so much. It’s remembering the little voice in the backseat saying just the day before “we shouldn’t take a detour. Waiting is pretty peaceful.”

It’s laughing at the thought of taking the little one’s advice and waiting 13 minutes for the slowest moving train in history. Needless to say, a red slip was waiting at the door for us when we finally arrived at school.

Motherhood is taking a child’s advice every now and then. After school, I asked how she felt about receiving her first red slip. Her response: It didn’t matter. At least waiting for the train was peaceful. If only I could go about life the way my carefree 7-year-old does.

Motherhood is driving under a moving train and being instructed to make a wish.

It’s the tears that cloud your vision when you’re told after a two-minute moment of silence that she’s prayed for you and everyone in the entire world to have a good day.

It’s watching your children meet their goals and wiping their tears when they stumble along the way.

It’s watching them cry over a bad grade and secretly shedding your own tears when they stay up studying to assure that it never happens again.