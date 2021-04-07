CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 1: Toronto

First in a series

My favorite U.S. cities series was so well received that I have been encouraged to write some more, this time about foreign cities.

When you are as old as me, it’s not hard to be well traveled. I have been to 46 countries, mostly in Europe and South America. Starting in 2000, I began taking my two boys on trips to important European cities, usually capitals, for a series of three- to five-day trips over about 10 years. I was the tour guide. The objective was to expand their experience beyond America. Here are some of our stories.

But we really didn’t have such a trip to Toronto, since their mother was born there.

My first trip to Toronto was 10 years before I met Shirley, or even heard of her, in 1969 all the way from California on my way to a summer camp on Otter Lake, ironically only about 30 miles from my current summer home on Lake Joseph (see “Muskoka, the Beautiful Land,” the Morning News, Nov. 20, 2013). I explored the city for two days. Even as a 20-year-old, I was impressed with its cleanliness, the well-dressed people on the streets and its similarity to Chicago, with politeness.