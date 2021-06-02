CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 3: London

The British Museum is a must see, opening in 1753 based on the works and artifacts of Irishman Dr. Hans Sloane growing with British prosperity and conquest in the Victorian Age to now include more than 8 million articles and artifacts. You could literally spend a week. But be sure to see the main items, including The Rosetta Stone, Rameses II (probably not the Pharaoh of the Hebrew Exodus despite the movies) of Egypt including mummies, cat mummies, statues of himself and Amenhotep, The Assyrian Gates and winged guards, Greek and Roman vases (remember “Ode on a Grecian Urn”?), the Sutton Hoo Saxon Ship (from 600 AD) artifacts, Lewis chess pieces, the Aztec snake, Easter Island statues, Hadrian’s wall tablets, and the Elgin Marbles from Athens.

Harrods of London is also amazing. It has been owned since 2010 by the Qatar Investment Authority and continues to expand and succeed. It was started in 1824 by Charles Henry Harrod, and expanded slowly and successfully over the years to be sold to stockholders in 1889, surviving a major move and a devasting fire. The store covers roughly five acres of land within 1.1 million square feet of merchandising space five stories high, including some space in a basement and across the street from the main store and in several airports; you could spend all day and a small fortune there. It sells almost everything, including geese at Christmas, but at soaring prices, although it does extend credit and was the first London merchant to do so. The merchandise seems to have grown more sophisticated and expensive over the years. The store and its airport outlets bring in revenue of about $1 billion per year with a 25% profit margin.