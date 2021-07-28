CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 5: Madrid

Madrid museums include about 10 others, lesser but still important, and hold some of Europe’s most important art, artifacts and antiques, from Spain, of course, but also across all of Europe. I suppose the most famous works include The Immaculate Conception, the Judgment of Paris, the Garden of Earthly Delights and Guernica (banned for a time). Don Quixote was partly written and then published in Madrid; Don Juan is from here.

Love bull fights? Go to the Las Ventas, the largest ring in the world seating about 25,000 people; I have been there (you have to take a tram) and toured it, but I have never seen a fight there (although I have seen several fights in Mexico and southern France). Bull fighting has lost some luster over the years, but it’s still very popular in Spain. The bulls are raised mostly by wealthy families along the Spanish-French border, and the meat is put to noble purpose, feeding orphans and convents.

And you must attend a Flamenco concert or show. Most are in large halls with served dinners; the closest to the stage, the most expensive. Avoid the street vendors, but your hotel can arrange tickets and large venues will even come to pick you up in a van. Cigars, sangria and cameras are all a must.