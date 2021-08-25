CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 6: Vienna

One of the oldest sections of the Hofburg still in use is the family Chapel, the Burkapelle, wherein Catholic Mass is still celebrated every Sunday and often the famous Vienna Boys Choir performs. I have attended the Mass thrice, once with my boys, sitting in the front row with the mayor (they could have cared less about the mayor, but they DID love the choir, commenting “Daddy, are these boys angels?)” The homily was in German, and I was so proud to tell the boys all about it and talk a bit with the priest; but then the boys showed me the printed “order of service” and the homily was all written out in German, French and English. The Boys Choir gave a private performance after the service for about 30 of us tourists.