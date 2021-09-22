CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 7: Berlin

You really can’t miss the area of the Charlottenburg Castle: the Abyuss, the Berlin State Museums (4), the Brohan, the Photography Museum, the Villa Oppenheim, the Palace, Das Verborgene, the Kerunik and the Museum of Architecture. We also love the Train Museum.

Now if you really like to walk, go back to the gate and trek the Great Park toward the magnificent Column to Victory; feel free to wander among the adjoining shrubs and forest. Free yourself. Relax. Somewhere within the forest is also Europe’s most famous and important zoo. It’s easy to see the landmark Berlin Radio tower along the way. But you also can use the marvelous public transport tram and subway system (called the U-train and the S-train).

My teenaged boys loved the new City ExpoCenter (the Messe Berlin), particularly after I fell asleep, but so did I, even by day, with great stores, restaurants, several dramatic office towers and a few more museums. The Convention Center is also here, and once I almost talked my way, with some old tickets, into the famous International Film Festival, passing through two levels of guards, but I was thwarted at the very doors themselves. Oh, well. I got to watch some famous people pass by.