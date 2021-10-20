CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite foreign cities, No. 8: Geneva

The Palace is an impressive building with an entrance lined with the flags of the member nations. Its architecture, walkways and sculpture gardens (the Broken Chair and the Globes – both the “Sphere Within a Sphere” and the primary globe sculpture called “Thoughts and Desires”), the grand Assembly Hall, the conference rooms and council chambers are all well-appointed with important modern art with sculptures, frescos and wall hangings. Particularly impressive are the Spanish ceiling in the Chamber of Civilizations, the Russian Peace Sculpture, the French Reception rooms and the Chagall Window. Son Andrew gave his maiden U.N. speech from the stage of the Assembly Hall, but only his brother and I were in audience. At least we did not need interpreters. Conveniently, the home of the Russian Ambassador is across the street; we boldly waived at the cameras, but no response. Surprisingly, Geneva is home to approximately one-third of the World’s Commodities exchange, even for oil and sugar, so therefore large international trading companies are in town, such as Cargill (headquarters in Minneapolis), OPEC (headquarters in Vienna) and BNP Paribas (headquarters in Paris) and accompanying banks and wealth management private banks such as HSBC, J.P. Morgan, the Rothschilds, the Lombards and The Mirabaud Group. Geneva competes with the Gnomes of Zurich and has the largest per capita income in all Europe. The world’s oldest International Studies educational program was begun in Geneva in 1924, growing up with the League of Nations, and several other prominent programs have come alongside.