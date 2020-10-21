CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite U.S. cities: Charleston

Sixth in a series
Because I grew up in the West, I didn’t know much about Charleston until moving to South Carolina in 1980.
Shirley and I first visited about three months after Florence arrival, encouraged by newfound Florence friends to attend Spoleto. We fell in love with the city at first sight; it remains one of my favorites. Indeed, it is, as the locals like to call it, The Holy City.
Charles Town was founded in 1670 by the eight Lord Protectors of English King Charles II, first governed by William Sayle, moving down to its current peninsular location in 1680-81. It became a major port and English cultural center and the oldest permanent English city in the American Colonies.
The Four Corners of the Law was established in 1680 at the intersection of Meeting and Broad streets, symbolic of the marriage of English Law and the Anglican Church – the Colonial Capital building on one corner and St. Phillips Anglican Church (now St. Michaels Episcopal) on another. The city quickly grew with immigration from England, Massachusetts (Bostonians built winter homes in the area), Virginia and the Caribbean bringing in other Protestant denominations: Congregational (1681), Baptist (1682), Presbyterian (akin to Congregational, 1731) and Methodist (1737).
It was wealthy enough by 1718 to attract the attention of Blackbeard, curiously demanding mostly medicines before sailing to North Carolina shores. By 1750 Charleston was the wealthiest city in the colonies and by 1770 had become the largest Southern port.
In the late 1700s and early 1800s, more immigrants flowed in from all over Europe, contributing to growth and a religious melting pot. A major Jewish community was established since at least 1762 and a Roman Catholic Church since 1791. Early slavery was based on indigenous people; by 1720, indigenous people made up 10% of the population.
Brought in later, African and Caribbean slaves established important Methodist denomination churches, coming to be eventually called AME since 1791. Other important immigration into the upstate of South Carolina from the Atlantic colonies and Pennsylvania, mostly Irish or Scotts-Irish, eventually led to important political and cultural differences between the Upstate and the Charlestonians. Religious rigidity of the Charleston elite also led some Charleston Protestants to move “upriver” to settle in our Pee Dee region.
Charleston launched into the American Revolutionary war in 1774 from the Four Corners Exchange Building. The English attacked in June 1776, expecting help from the Charleston loyalists, but they were fiercely fought off by William Moultrie, namesake for the fort from whence he forestalled the English navy, with the help of freshly cut wood and palmetto sand. Eventually, the English did capture the city, making it General Cornwallis’ headquarters from 1780 to 1782.
Colonialists Francis Marion and Andrew Pickett carried out harassment raids against the English. The English were such ruthless and corrupt rulers that even their Charleston supporters were glad to see them go. The city got rid of its British name in 1783 and became thereafter Charleston.
The capital of the state was moved to Columbia after a suspicious fire at the Charleston Capital, the building becoming the Charleston County Court House. The invention of the cotton gin in 1793 turned the city into America’s premier cotton port. The cotton gin impact also grew the city’s black population so that by 1820 African Americans were the majority, but mostly slave.
Wealth also brought the idea of “states’ eights” to Charleston so that by 1832 the whole state was ready to nullify certain federal laws or tariffs, drawing up formal documents of secession in 1852, not executed.
The new U.S. Customs House in 1849 was testimony to the city’s eminence. The majority party, the National Democrats, held its first meeting in Hibernian Hall in Charleston. In 1860, it met in Baltimore and was unable to nominate a consensus candidate. Thus, the Republican Abraham Lincoln became the new president of the United States, benefitting from a split Democratic vote between Stephen Douglas and John Breckinridge.
And then the American Civil War started.
Post -convention Charleston and Columbia secession agitation started in the fall, climaxing with a November torch and alcohol parade up Charleston’s Meeting Street, including Georgians from nearby Savannah, streaming out from the famous Mills House Hotel. On Christmas Eve 1860, South Carolina ceded from the United States, and on Jan. 9, 1861, Citadel cadets fired on the U.S. Naval Ship the “Star of the West.” President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated on March 4. Fort Sumter was abandoned by the Americans in April.
Ironically, a fire, not the war, destroyed much of Charleston at the end of that year. A naval first, the Confederate States launched a successful submarine raid within Charleston Harbor against the USS Housatonic in early 1864, although the Hunley submarine crew all suffocated. The Union army occupied the city in 1865. The city’s economy was shattered.
A huge earthquake in 1886 nearly destroyed the city again, damage calculated at about 25% of the city’s dollar value. The city rebuilt and also organized politically to oppose U.S. Sen. Ben Tillman, who was almost uniformly hated in Charleston since his governor days.
World War II continued the rebuild of Charleston as it became an important East Coast naval base and manufacturing site for war material and ships, similar to San Diego and San Francisco. In addition, unemployment was basically wiped out by the war. U.S. Congressman Lucius Mendel Rivers, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, encouraged further Charleston development by expanding Vietnam War era U.S. military investment.
The aftermath of Hurricane Hugo (1989) and Mayor Joseph Riley (first elected 1975) changed everything and brought Charleston into its current ranking as an important modern U.S. city and a top U.S. destination for world travelers. Mayor Riley and Italian composer Gian Carlo Menotti brought Spoleto to Charleston in 1977 after several years of planning and failure, but that festival of concerts, plays and other outdoor art, now successful with 17 days in May and June, sparked a tremendous change in the city: a cultural change, a development change and a mindset change.
Redevelopment, job development, enhancement of medical care, attention to education with a dazzling development of suburbs, colleges, infrastructure, arts and restaurants are mostly due to Mayor Riley’s success and the Spoleto “awakening.” The festival brings people from all over, at least 50,000 yearly, together spending approximately $40 million per year in the city.
I love to walk along the Battery to Battery Square and imagine myself a hero or villain in one of Pat Conroy’s novels while looking out to Fort Sumter, or even taking a boat over to the National Park, walking through the quite streets South of Broad lined with fine homes, strolling past the Four Corners of the Law, shopping in the Market Place (despite popular reputation, never a slave market), visiting the Charleston Place and shops, walking among the shops of Meeting Street or the restaurants of Bay Street, along the Waterfront Park harbor trail, or over to the new State Museum or aquarium, to the new docks and the huge cruise ships. In the old days, we used to be able to drive the streets of the nuclear submarine base. The final resting place of the Hunley submarine is now nearby.
Back downtown, take a carriage ride around the Historic District (the carriage guides are local college students who give a personalized version of local history, but maintaining general truth) to view Rainbow Row, old and famous homes and mansions, including #1 Meeting Street, some with fascinating history.
Drive a bit and visit Middleton Place, the spectacular Ravenel Bridge, Mt. Pleasant and Boone Hall, the old Citadel, now an Embassy Suites Hotel on Marion Square with the nearby Holocaust Memorial and a statue of Dr. Leon Banov, Charleston’s first Public Health physician, looking out to sea.
My favorite Charleston restaurants include Roberts (closed 2010 and now limited), SNOB, Maison, the Darling, Husk, Raw, Charleston Grill, Peninsula Grill, 82 Queen Street, East Bay Café, the Glass Onion, Stars, Halls Steak House and the Great Wall.
And why The Holy City? It’s complicated but partly so named because of Charleston’s large number of churches and synagogues; partly because of its long tradition of religious tolerance but also, partly because it is so old and holds a hallowed place in South Carolina history, as the cultural, religious and economic mother of the state.
Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife, Shirley, moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr. Imbeau and Dr. Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest Allergy practices in South Carolina. You can reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
