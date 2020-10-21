CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite U.S. cities: Charleston

I love to walk along the Battery to Battery Square and imagine myself a hero or villain in one of Pat Conroy’s novels while looking out to Fort Sumter, or even taking a boat over to the National Park, walking through the quite streets South of Broad lined with fine homes, strolling past the Four Corners of the Law, shopping in the Market Place (despite popular reputation, never a slave market), visiting the Charleston Place and shops, walking among the shops of Meeting Street or the restaurants of Bay Street, along the Waterfront Park harbor trail, or over to the new State Museum or aquarium, to the new docks and the huge cruise ships. In the old days, we used to be able to drive the streets of the nuclear submarine base. The final resting place of the Hunley submarine is now nearby.