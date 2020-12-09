CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite U.S. cities: New York City

Last in a series

New York City is America’s largest city with more than 8 million people divided over five districts/counties, called boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. Believe it or not, New York started out as Dutch territory. My first visit was in 1972, and I have been there approximately 30 times since.

Actually, the first Europeans were the French (1524) followed by the Spanish (1525), but the Dutch built the first lasting settlement in 1624, following on the work of Englishman Henry Hudson (1609), sailing for the Dutch East India Company. The Dutch bought Manhattan for 60 guilders ($1,000) from the indigenous Algonquin Nation (the local Lenape tribe).

The English finally did come and in 1774 established enduring English control after the Dutch-English wars, part of the Treaty of Westminster. The name was thus changed from New Amsterdam to New York, named for James Stuart, who was both the Duke of York and the English King James II.

The city became a trade and shipping center, employing a huge number of African-American slaves. In fact, by 1730, 42% of New Yorkers employed slaves, second only to Charleston, working on the docks and in the factories, not in homes.