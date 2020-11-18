CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite U.S. cities: Washington, DC

Taxi cabs or newer for-hire cars are relatively cheap for a national capital, but Washington is also very walkable. Similar to New Orleans, I have been to D.C. more times than I can count, but I still like to walk around; it’s also fun to watch the famous people and admire the architecture. Start your tour slightly uphill at the Capitol complex visiting your senators and representative, tour the capital (ask your Congressional delegation for Gallery Passes) or at least go underground to the Visitor Center. Before going downhill, go behind the Capitol to the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Then go back downhill past several statues, to the Smithsonian Museums. Most of its buildings are along the Mall, but not all. I particularly like the Air and Space Museum, going by at least four times a year, as their exhibits are always changing. I also like their IMAX films. Along the way are several remarkable U.S. Agency Buildings, including the FBI building, the Naval buildings and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building.

Near the Washington Monument is the awesome and emotional Holocaust Museum and the almost holy National Archives. If open and you are capable, climb to the top of the Washington Monument. Then take a detour north to the White House area and tour. Don’t forget the other buildings in the White House complex and the striking Treasury building across the street.