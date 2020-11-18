CITIZEN COLUMN: My favorite U.S. cities: Washington, DC

Seventh in a series
I first visited the District of Columbia in the summer of 1965 on a family trip to commemorate my high school graduation. We six spent approximately three weeks auto touring around the United States with three days in D,C, staying with friends and relatives.
I will never forget it. D.C. has remained one of my favorite cities. I still am amazed by its activity, the huge government buildings, its parks and its monuments. Now many years later, I still am awed by the Lincoln Memorial, the Holocaust Museum and the Vietnam War Memorial wall, as if standing on hallowed ground.
D.C. is a relatively young American city, founded in 1790 after the Revolutionary War with land donated by Maryland and Virginia along the Potomac River. Construction began in 1791. It was declared the new capital of the United States and also named “Washington” after Gen. George Washington.
An important political agreement between New York and Virginia to locate the permanent U.S. capital in Virginia territory was predicated on the central government paying for each state’s respective war debt (the compromise of 1790). The 10-square-mile size of the district was set in the Constitution.
Washington’s growth and development has always been fostered by its government role. All three branches of the U.S. government have substantial presence along with international groups, lobbying groups and foreign governments. The British burned much of the capital in the War of 1812, but it was rebuilt, some reconstruction taking until 1868.
The district actually grew during the Civil War; President Lincoln was determined the Capitol building continue construction. By 1870, the city boasted 132,000 citizens but lacked amenities found in other large U.S. cities. Finally, modern infrastructure was wrought, including up-to-date plumbing by 1874.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s administration, working to end the Great Depression, enabled huge building projects in the 1930s, including many of the buildings, monuments, statues and parks we see today. The population surged past 800,000 during World War II. The new visitors center under the Capital Building models this growth well. Since the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (1961), the district has been represented in the Electoral College, and since 1973 it has had its own mayor and city council. The district has one “at-large” representative in the U.S. House of Representatives.
President Washington chose Pierre Charles L’Enfant to design and develop the city, and even though dismissed early, his name and credit remains. He envisioned radiating streets and board avenues with parks and walkways, with the Capitol building at the hub. His vision of a grand Avenue along the Mall was replaced by grass and water. Even though the skyline is dominated by the Capital and the Washington Monument, it’s a myth that some law prescribed it so, but it is true that no building is higher than 555 feet. Pennsylvania Avenue connects the Capitol to the White House, Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue house many of the Smithsonian Museums and U.S. agencies, K Street houses many lobbing and public relations companies and groups, and Massachusetts Avenue is the home of many foreign embassies.
Taxi cabs or newer for-hire cars are relatively cheap for a national capital, but Washington is also very walkable. Similar to New Orleans, I have been to D.C. more times than I can count, but I still like to walk around; it’s also fun to watch the famous people and admire the architecture. Start your tour slightly uphill at the Capitol complex visiting your senators and representative, tour the capital (ask your Congressional delegation for Gallery Passes) or at least go underground to the Visitor Center. Before going downhill, go behind the Capitol to the Library of Congress and the Supreme Court.
Then go back downhill past several statues, to the Smithsonian Museums. Most of its buildings are along the Mall, but not all. I particularly like the Air and Space Museum, going by at least four times a year, as their exhibits are always changing. I also like their IMAX films. Along the way are several remarkable U.S. Agency Buildings, including the FBI building, the Naval buildings and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building.
Near the Washington Monument is the awesome and emotional Holocaust Museum and the almost holy National Archives. If open and you are capable, climb to the top of the Washington Monument. Then take a detour north to the White House area and tour. Don’t forget the other buildings in the White House complex and the striking Treasury building across the street.
Stroll past Ford’s Theatre. Walk back to the Mall and the Reflecting Pool to move toward the Lincoln Memorial.
The Lincoln Memorial is the most revered building in the city. It was designed to inspire awe. Back to the Mall and past the Vietnam Memorial Wall, you’ll see the new World War II Memorial and other important monuments as you move toward the Tidal Basin, the Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the FDR Memorial.
In season, admire the magnificent flowering Japanese cherry trees (donated 1912 by Tokyo City). Move along the river through Rockway Parkway and up other hills to important neighborhoods, including Washington Square, Dupont Circle, National Cathedral Hill and the National Zoo area, Foggy Bottom with the U.S. State Department and Georgetown.
Georgetown could probably take a day of exploring by itself. Or take the Metro subway to all of these sites and more.
For a dramatic evening, take a car tour of the monuments alit; they are stunning. Other tours should include the Kennedy Center, the National Geographic Museum, the Arlington National Cemetery with the Curtis-Lee Mansion and the Pentagon.
Extra time? Drive down to Mt. Vernon or over to Andrews Air Force Base. Nearby Alexandria is also stunning.
My favorite D.C. restaurants include Nathans, Oceanaire, the Old Ebbitt Grill, Joes Seafood, the Capital Grille, Bistro Bis, Karma, Masseria, St. Anselm, Holgates, The Dubliner, Dumplings and Beyond, Tony Cheng and Founding Farmers.
If you love famous people sightings, go to Nathans, Old Ebbitt Grill, Oceanaire or the Capital Grille; you might even see me.
God bless America.
