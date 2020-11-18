CITIZEN COLUMN: My, how times have changed

It was on the desk in our home office when the smell of coffee brewing snatched me from my warm bed.

It was one of those cold, early November mornings. I woke earlier, leaned over the side of the bed and adjusted the control on my electric blanket, which I pulled up around my neck. I snuggled for a bit longer, then the smell of coffee floated up the stairs and summoned me to join the rest of the world.

I am not sure if it came in the mail or if it was an insert in the Morning News. I did not ask, but there it was. I could not hide the momentary excitement of a memory that I as a little girl felt, when the Toy Catalog arrived at our house just before Christmas each year.

Finding a cozy corner to sit and pick out the things in the catalog that I wanted on my Santa list could entertain me for hours. I somehow knew I could not and would not get all the things on my list. So once the list was complete, I spent a few more hours compromising and eliminating, narrowing the list to the couple things I felt Santa could handle.

On this cold fall morning, I tried to hang on to the memory by taking the “Walmart Toy Book” and my mug of coffee to sit by the fireplace and peruse the contents. Boy, has the world changed!