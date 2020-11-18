CITIZEN COLUMN: My, how times have changed

It was on the desk in our home office when the smell of coffee brewing snatched me from my warm bed.
It was one of those cold, early November mornings. I woke earlier, leaned over the side of the bed and adjusted the control on my electric blanket, which I pulled up around my neck. I snuggled for a bit longer, then the smell of coffee floated up the stairs and summoned me to join the rest of the world.
I am not sure if it came in the mail or if it was an insert in the Morning News. I did not ask, but there it was. I could not hide the momentary excitement of a memory that I as a little girl felt, when the Toy Catalog arrived at our house just before Christmas each year.
Finding a cozy corner to sit and pick out the things in the catalog that I wanted on my Santa list could entertain me for hours. I somehow knew I could not and would not get all the things on my list. So once the list was complete, I spent a few more hours compromising and eliminating, narrowing the list to the couple things I felt Santa could handle.
On this cold fall morning, I tried to hang on to the memory by taking the “Walmart Toy Book” and my mug of coffee to sit by the fireplace and peruse the contents. Boy, has the world changed!
The little pink Barbie bicycle with training wheels I had on my Santa list has been replaced by a self-balancing hover board (whatever that is). It looks like a good way to break a leg to me.
The Lincoln Logs my brother wanted were nowhere in the catalog. But there were Lego building block kits that allow a child to build Pirate Ships, Space Vehicles, Harry Potter Wizard Homes and Disney Castles. I kind of liked the cabins you could build with Lincoln Logs. I just cannot see a kid assembling a box of 1,500 colorful plastic bricks into anything that looks close to a Johnny Depp pirate ship.
A few pages in I found a 4-foot-tall easel with a chalk board. Oh, I loved playing teacher as a little girl using my younger brother and sister as students. If I had one of those Crayola chalk boards back then, I would not have gotten my behind whipped for writing all over the walls.
The word “game” has taken on a whole new meaning. To me a game was the Monopoly board game or Operation where you used tweezers to extract body parts from a box painted like a man without setting off the buzzer.
Today a game is a PS5 PlayStation or X-Box system that can easily set Santa back $500. There was an old-style Operation game in the catalog. It was $16. I would like to see a parent talk their child out of a X-Box by convincing them that Operation was way more fun.
I found what today is most likely yesterday’s Easy Bake Oven. I wanted one as a little girl, but Santa never had room in his sleigh. I guess it just took up too much space, and it was a long way to haul it from the North Pole to Olanta. Had I gotten one, I may have found a kitchen to be more useful as I got older.
Today’s version of the Easy Bake Kitchen is called a Kid Kraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen. Even the name would not have been acceptable when I was a girl. Uptown was where we were not to be. We were not allowed to drink coffee as children, and Espresso was a foreign term that we thought was a forbidden concoction that foreigners drank. Easy Bake was simply a better name for the times.
My favorite toy was a Barbie doll. I would dress her up in different outfits and dream of getting the pink Barbie convertible, which came with a Ken doll. This year a little girl with a Barbie doll can ask Santa to bring her a 4-foot tall Barbie playhouse with three floors of furniture, a swimming pool, a camper trailer in the driveway and a Food Truck complete with a Ken doll chef.
Santa’s sleigh must be considerably larger today and can easily transport three-story doll houses and espresso kitchens. It would not surprise me if a little girl had a couple COVID-19 masks on their Santa list for Barbie and Ken.
My, how times have changed.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
