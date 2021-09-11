CITIZEN COLUMN: My personal experience with 9/11

The story that I am going to share with you about my personal involvement with the historical and unprecedented events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, might be hard for some people to believe. However, more than 100 witnesses will substantiate that the information I am sharing here is true.

My story started on Sept. 9, 2001, on what we commonly refer to as the Lord’s Day. On this particular Sunday (during our morning worship session), as I shared the message that I had been given by the Holy Spirit, I was impressed to tell the congregants to set themselves to a special time of fasting and praying on the following Tuesday, which would be Sept. 11, 2001. I told them that something drastic was getting ready to happen and that the Lord wanted us to pray and stand in the gap.

I stressed that we were to especially pray for our loved ones who were in the military. Furthermore, I called for anyone who had a relative in the military to come up to the front and stand in proxy as we prayed for them. Though I did not know precisely what God was calling us to fast and pray about on that Tuesday, I sensed in my spirit that in some way it would involve the military. A few people who had close relatives in the military came out from the pews and lined up at the front of the congregation where I led the prayer.