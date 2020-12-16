CITIZEN COLUMN: NOT Sherlock Holmes’ Watson

Super computers are so-called not only for their physical size but mostly for their amazing transactions speed: a staggering hundred quadrillion floating-point operations per second (that’s 10 to the 15th power!).

American Seymour Cray, coming out of Naval military computer research, working with Control Data Corporation and using William Norris money, and later his own money and Wall Street’s, developed the first super computers in the early 1960s, later in the 1970s, selling them as Cray Computers with several corporate names.

He basically improved computer cooling systems, materials and designs to maximize speed and reduce heat; he came up with the idea of hundreds of “mini-computers” working together, probably his most important idea.

Today China, the EU, Taiwan and Japan all build and research super computers. The United States and Japan now lead the field. Modern super computers are almost impossible to describe. They use advanced cooling systems, massively parallel computing power and innovative circuits that are now special materials or micro magnetic fields or gasses/liquids, no longer chips and connectors; most now use Boolean, Torus or Array mathematics rather than the old “on-off” mathematics. Interestingly, most use the Linux Operating System (originally from IBM).

And such is our New Watson.