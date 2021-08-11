CITIZEN COLUMN: On COVID, coins, a pocketbook and more

Recently my faith has been restored in mankind and that kindness and compassion are still present in this world. My sincere gratitude to Meredith Mims. I was delivering a paper route and somehow my pocketbook fell out of the car in front of her paper tube, and I wasn’t aware of it. I received a phone call from my bank saying this lady wanted me to call her because she had found my pocketbook.

I was overjoyed and called her immediately. She was most gracious and met me with it, and everything was intact. She had called my bank to try to reach me since there was no phone number in my wallet. I offered to at least buy her lunch, but she wouldn’t hear of it. She said she was just glad to return it to me and said my husband and I should celebrate the return. Ms. Mims, I ask God’s blessings upon you. You really are an angel of mercy.

Also I would like to shout out another one of my customers and faithful readers – Ruby Rippy. She has never failed to compliment me on my column and says she could read one every day. (Editor: Hint, hint.) She also has been encouraging me to write a book, and I just might take her advice.

Who knows how far this thing could go. My husband has been telling me for years that I should write a book instead of waiting until we’re too old to enjoy the royalties. I think we can still do it.