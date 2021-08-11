CITIZEN COLUMN: On COVID, coins, a pocketbook and more

Oh, the dog days of summer. Surely not very many of you who are younger than me can remember that phrase.
This summer has seemed to go by really fast, but in comparison to last summer (that seems to never have happened because of COVID), it’s been pretty good.
Speaking of COVID, there is new cause for concern. The delta strain has reared its ugly head, and the numbers are going up again. God be with us.
I implore those of you who have not been vaccinated to please do so. My philosophy is there’s a better chance of not getting the virus with the shot than it is without it. Of course, you have the right to make your own decision. I’m just throwing in my two cents.
It makes me wonder if we started moving too fast and going back out. I know the economy was suffering, but is it worth risking our health or even in some cases our lives? Our children and grandchildren are going back to school, but how safe is it really?
I suppose time will tell.
Would someone please explain to me what’s going on with the change (coins) in this country? Someone said that the people who make coins were at a standstill because of COVID and weren’t able to make any. My question is what happened to what we already had? Surely they weren’t making new coins every day.
And now I’m seeing signs at businesses saying no bills larger than $50. In my limited knowledge of federal currency, the only thing larger than a $50 in circulation is $100. Maybe it’s just me, but are we in the early stages of weaning off of cash? I know debit and credit cards are more convenient, and you don’t have to worry about getting robbed, but I’m just saying.
I’ve also noticed many homeless people here lately. In this sweltering heat my heart goes out to them. Forgive me if I’m wrong but I’ve seen the same person in the same spot for nearly a month now.
He appears to be healthy and shows no signs of disability, yet he sits there day after day with a sign asking for help (while smoking a cigarette no less). My husband gave him some money when we first noticed him, and that was fine. My concern is that there are multiple places “now hiring,” so with the time spent on the side of the road in the heat of the day, why not go get a job inside with air conditioning?
There’s an old saying, “Give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Teach him how to fish and he’ll eat for a lifetime.” I’m not saying that there aren’t some people genuinely in need of help, but I do believe some people take advantage of the situation. Whenever I see someone with a hand out, I ask the Holy Spirit to lead me if I need to offer my assistance. Any thoughts or feedback, readers?
Recently my faith has been restored in mankind and that kindness and compassion are still present in this world. My sincere gratitude to Meredith Mims. I was delivering a paper route and somehow my pocketbook fell out of the car in front of her paper tube, and I wasn’t aware of it. I received a phone call from my bank saying this lady wanted me to call her because she had found my pocketbook.
I was overjoyed and called her immediately. She was most gracious and met me with it, and everything was intact. She had called my bank to try to reach me since there was no phone number in my wallet. I offered to at least buy her lunch, but she wouldn’t hear of it. She said she was just glad to return it to me and said my husband and I should celebrate the return. Ms. Mims, I ask God’s blessings upon you. You really are an angel of mercy.
Also I would like to shout out another one of my customers and faithful readers – Ruby Rippy. She has never failed to compliment me on my column and says she could read one every day. (Editor: Hint, hint.) She also has been encouraging me to write a book, and I just might take her advice.
Who knows how far this thing could go. My husband has been telling me for years that I should write a book instead of waiting until we’re too old to enjoy the royalties. I think we can still do it.
An apology and belated birthday shout-outs to my nieces Kemoni Cannon and Qieryn Cannon, who celebrated their birthdays on July 22. No, they are not twins. They are first cousins who were born on the same day of different years.
This month a happy birthday shout-out to my brother Tommie McCall (Aug. 5); my nephew KeShon McCall (Aug. 12); one of my carriers, LeTonya Blue (Aug. 5); and my cousin Vanessa McCall Robinson (Aug. 29). A special shout-out to my “li’l Buddy,” Alyanna Johnson, who will be 6 years old (Aug. 24). “Nana” loves you, and I’m looking forward to some cake and ice cream on your special day.
More birthday shout-outs to my friend Rev. Ann Singleton, pastor of True Christian Church in Sumter (Aug. 11) and my in-laws, Kim Ashley Cannon (Aug. 19) and Reginald Ashley (Aug. 28).
My sister Mary “Eb” Patterson would have been 79 years old on Aug. 29, but sadly she passed away on Aug. 5. Please keep our family in prayer.
Many thanks to my cousin James Robinson for his continued support of my efforts. He has also suggested that I write a book, and he will be the first to get a copy. James also home makes a variety of cakes that are scrum-dilly-isious (my own made-up word) and to Leila Alford Williamson for the best plate of hog maws/chitlins I’ve had in a while. Wish you could do that every day of the week!
Once again I thank you for putting up with me and my random thoughts.
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.