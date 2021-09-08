CITIZEN COLUMN: On storms, deaths, birthdays and more

Happy Labor Day, family and friends. It’s the official end of the summer holiday as we prepare to enter fall later this month.
Considering we didn’t really have a summer of 2020 thanks to COVID-19, this summer seems to have breezed by with the blinking of an eye. School resumed way too early, and the nights are starting to get a little chill around the edges.
Hurricane season is in full swing. Category 5 is the strongest on record, and we dealt with that when Hugo slammed into our coast in 1989. There was unprecedented damage, and it affected inland way more than we could’ve imagined. I remember being without power for days, and it seemed like the devastation left behind was long term and far reaching.
Even Hurricane Matthew that came through in 2016 seems to have had lingering results with some roads still not having been repaired. We still see trees that were uprooted from the ground and still lying alongside the roadways.
Just goes to show you how powerful our God really is. Yet through all of that He continues to bless us and keep us.
Last month I mentioned the passing of my oldest sister, Mary McCall Patterson. Throughout the month of August, six of my classmates and I lost a sibling. If I were to estimate, I would say at least 75% of all the families I know personally lost someone recently.
I’ll say it again: It’s praying time, y’all. People are leaving this world, and it’s not just because of COVID. I had on a T-shirt with my son’s picture and date of birth/date of death on the front. A customer came into the office, and when she read my shirt she said, “Who was ‘Big Mark?’” I said my oldest son. She jumped back and said, “Oh, did he have COVID?” as if she thought I was contagious. I replied, “No, he did not.”
How presumptuous of her to insinuate such a thing. People have been dying way before COVID came out and will continue to do so. It irks me that it is the first thing on some people’s mind when they hear of a passing. In any case, my condolences to all who are going through bereavement.
On another note, moving away from the dark side of life, we recently attended a birthday celebration for my brother-in-law George Cannon of Hartsville. You may have seen the article in The Hartsville Messenger a month or so ago about him being the first African-American to serve on the Fire Department for the city of Hartsville. He and my sister Willie Mae have been married for 48 years, and in all that time I never knew when his birthday was. Needless to say the outdoor event was spectacular with lots of food and good cheer. His twin sister, Sharon, was also present, and I wished her a Happy Birthday as well. May God continue to bless you both.
With COVID-19 numbers rising again, we have had to put restrictions on our travel plans. I’m on vacation this week, and we won’t get to go anywhere, so once again it will be a “Staycation.” Any suggestions on how we can spend the time doing something exciting from home? I appreciate the time to relax, but I don’t want to go stir crazy while sitting at home. My sisters would probably suggest housecleaning to stay busy, but I’m taking a vacation and that sounds like work!
We have resumed sanctuary services at my church, Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. We are continuing to do Bible Study over the phone. It’s not the same, but at least we still have the opportunity to worship and study together. My hat’s off to our Pastor, Rev. Dr. Matthew Robinson and all of the others who are working to ensure our safety while maintaining a spirit-filled experience.
This month’s birthday shout outs go to: Kim Parker Vause Sept. 1; Bianca Williams, Sept 3; my niece Marci Cannon, Sept 4; Ravenel Gardner, Sept 9; T.J. McCall, Sept 10; Harlise “Jerry” McCall, Sept 10; my niece LaTonga Adams, Sept 13; my father-in-law Rev. George Ashley, Sept 13; my husband’s Uncle Harold Echols, Sept 13; my nephew Smity Davis, Sept 19; my niece Allayah Adams, Sept 19; my great nephew Kameron McCall, Sept 22; and my beloved sister Rosa Mae “Cush” McCall Pierce, Sept 23. As you can see, the list is growing, so please feel free to send me your birthday and I’ll gladly add it to my column.
A happy anniversary shout out to George and Willie Mae McCall Cannon on Sept. 15.
Look for my contribution Saturday in the Morning News’ special 9/11 pages as we revisit that historical day.
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.