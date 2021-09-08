CITIZEN COLUMN: On storms, deaths, birthdays and more

I’ll say it again: It’s praying time, y’all. People are leaving this world, and it’s not just because of COVID. I had on a T-shirt with my son’s picture and date of birth/date of death on the front. A customer came into the office, and when she read my shirt she said, “Who was ‘Big Mark?’” I said my oldest son. She jumped back and said, “Oh, did he have COVID?” as if she thought I was contagious. I replied, “No, he did not.”

How presumptuous of her to insinuate such a thing. People have been dying way before COVID came out and will continue to do so. It irks me that it is the first thing on some people’s mind when they hear of a passing. In any case, my condolences to all who are going through bereavement.

On another note, moving away from the dark side of life, we recently attended a birthday celebration for my brother-in-law George Cannon of Hartsville. You may have seen the article in The Hartsville Messenger a month or so ago about him being the first African-American to serve on the Fire Department for the city of Hartsville. He and my sister Willie Mae have been married for 48 years, and in all that time I never knew when his birthday was. Needless to say the outdoor event was spectacular with lots of food and good cheer. His twin sister, Sharon, was also present, and I wished her a Happy Birthday as well. May God continue to bless you both.