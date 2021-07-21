CITIZEN COLUMN: Our greatest right as US citizens

I admit my personal experience at the polling place, as an observer, is very limited.

I do recall a few years ago when a man showed up to vote at a polling site and discovered he was not on the list of registered voters. He showed his driver’s license as his identification. The picture on his license matched his face, and he could not understand why he was not on the voters’ roster. Upon further examination of his license, it was revealed what was potentially the issue. According to his license, it was issued to his address in Columbia more than six years prior to Election Day. Maybe that was why he was no longer on the voting roles in Florence!

In another case, a woman indicated she had no photo identification, but she did have her State of South Carolina Voter Registration Notification card. She was allowed to vote. What made this interesting was she drove her car to the polling place and after voting drove away in it evidently with no driver’s license.

Is now the time for the federal government to step forward and take action to ensure that federal elections in every state are held under the same rules? Much news and political attention has been paid to the Georgia voting requirements and the proposed changes to the Texas voting laws. Should not the voting laws for voting in a federal election be the same in each state?

Some of the issues being attacked concern “early voting” and “mail in ballots” and the requirement for having a photo ID that confirms that you are in fact the registered voter. In my mind, in-person voting should be the standard. Voters should show up at their polling place on the date in November, show their photo identification, cast their vote and go home and celebrate the greatest right that they have just exercised.

Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 50 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.