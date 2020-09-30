CITIZEN COLUMN: Prejudice and discrimination are NOT the same thing

The obvious venues for doing this would be the workplace, schools, churches, civic organizations, athletic settings, the arts and other recreational venues. But even within those venues, you have to voluntarily seek out those of the other races.

If you are forced to interact, as was the case with the initial attempts at school bussing, you are likely to have bad experiences with members of other races, and that will only serve to reinforce your generalization that all people of other races are bad.

To encourage voluntary interaction, the government might add incentives (e.g., better schools, tax breaks, additional funding) to encourage races to intermingle and work together. Imagine the overall thrill of a multi-racial effort to write a grant to design and build a new athletic facility funded by the government just for multi-racial teams. They would all be slapping each other on the back saying, “Look what we did together.”

The key is that we have to voluntarily interact multi-racially, achieve things together multi-racially, and the result of the interaction has to be favorable. Only then, when we are acquainted with many individuals in other races, will we quit blaming everybody in a given race when one person of that race does something unacceptable.

An example