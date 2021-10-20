CITIZEN COLUMN: Pros and cons

Ladies and gentlemen, it is with both honor and a privilege that I inform you that I have received my Pfizer booster vaccination.
Yes, you heard me correctly. I am a card-carrying member of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card containing three, count them, 3 entries, certifying that I believe and trust in the vaccine to protect me from a severe illness and possibly death. It goes without saying that I trust my doctors and the nurses in my association when they advised me to GET THE SHOT!
I am proud to announce that I wear my mask when in public, I properly distance myself and I without hesitation sprint to the next aisle if someone coughs or sneezes near me in the grocery store. I want everyone to be healthy and able to return to the life normality we enjoyed prior to the pandemic. Along those lines of thought, I want to advise you that I will do my best and responsibly do my part so that mankind and womankind can get to a place where we can shake hands and give each other a hug without fear. (I despise this fist bumping and elbow bashing form of greeting.)
It is with hesitation and disappointment that I inform you that I, like many of you readers, have family members and friends that do not share in my reasoning. Yes, I know and tolerate some anti-vaxers and I, privately, feel ashamed of my association with these adults that would rather gamble severe sickness or death than get a shot.
If you try to reason or talk to these individuals about their logic and reasoning for not wanting the vaccine, you can get a wealth of answers, far too many to list in this column. So, I have attempted to boil their logic defying reasonings down to the top three I hear most often.
1. It does not protect anyone. One can still catch the virus even if you have gotten the vaccinations.
2. It’s all a conspiracy. The politicians and the drug companies are accomplices in a scheme to get rich.
3. I don’t want a vaccination that was rushed through testing with unknown long-term effects.
I have no interest in arguing with anti-vaxers. People much smarter than me have attempted to disprove their rational with science and facts to no avail. I have, however, developed my opinion on what type of individual would fall victim to flawed logic. With a sense of fairness to the top three reasons listed above for not getting vaccinated, I offer my top three reasons individuals veer from the traveled road and form opinions not shared with the majority.
1. Social media misinformation. Oh, I like to read the cutesy stuff that people publish on their social media homepages. It’s entertaining, and it should be thought of as that and nothing more. Anyone with a cell phone (everyone has one) can publish any information they wish (they do), and it can be factual (most of it is not) or stuff they made up to further their agenda or promote radical ideas. Try thinking for yourself and forming your own opinions from news sources that are a bit more trustworthy. Stop getting your COVID facts from Facebook and Instagram.
2. Egos. You don’t like someone else telling you what to do. If you are advised to get the shot, you want to do the opposite and not get the shot. Let me know how that works out. In the case of COVID, your ego could cause the death of another. If you get the virus, that’s one thing. If you get the virus and spread it to another and that someone gets severely ill or dies, that’s a whole different ballgame. The world does not revolve around you alone. Take responsibility for your actions or inactions. Get the chip off your shoulder and reign in your ego. Do the right thing, protect yourself, your family, your friends or the unknown person standing in line with you at the grocery store. GET THE SHOT!
3. Pride or the lack there of. Our governor recently accused our federal government of paying people not to work. He says federal stimulus money, unemployment benefits and help for those in need of rent money needs to stop. Could it be that some people might think that if they get the shot, they will have to go back to work? All that money paid from a treasury severely in debt with tax money they don’t have. It could be you, or it may be your children or grandchildren who get saddled with the debt. Wouldn’t a better solution be to have some pride and get the shot and return to work as soon as possible?
So, without further ado, I encourage you to become a CDC card-carrying member. Let it be known that you are a distinguished colleague who thinks for yourself and that society can depend on to do the right thing, because you weighed the differences of the pros and cons.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.