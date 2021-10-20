CITIZEN COLUMN: Pros and cons

2. Egos. You don’t like someone else telling you what to do. If you are advised to get the shot, you want to do the opposite and not get the shot. Let me know how that works out. In the case of COVID, your ego could cause the death of another. If you get the virus, that’s one thing. If you get the virus and spread it to another and that someone gets severely ill or dies, that’s a whole different ballgame. The world does not revolve around you alone. Take responsibility for your actions or inactions. Get the chip off your shoulder and reign in your ego. Do the right thing, protect yourself, your family, your friends or the unknown person standing in line with you at the grocery store. GET THE SHOT!

3. Pride or the lack there of. Our governor recently accused our federal government of paying people not to work. He says federal stimulus money, unemployment benefits and help for those in need of rent money needs to stop. Could it be that some people might think that if they get the shot, they will have to go back to work? All that money paid from a treasury severely in debt with tax money they don’t have. It could be you, or it may be your children or grandchildren who get saddled with the debt. Wouldn’t a better solution be to have some pride and get the shot and return to work as soon as possible?

So, without further ado, I encourage you to become a CDC card-carrying member. Let it be known that you are a distinguished colleague who thinks for yourself and that society can depend on to do the right thing, because you weighed the differences of the pros and cons.

Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.