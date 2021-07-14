CITIZEN COLUMN: Rain on a Thursday, fish fry on a Saturday and more

Hello and a belated Happy 4th of July! I was on vacation last week, which turned out to be a “staycation” because we never left home. It was very relaxing, and the rain on Thursday was perfectly designed just for me.
Talk about a lazy day. Working the way I do, there’s very little time to just relax.
There’s a very distinctive sound when rain hits the rooftop. Kind of like ice clinking in a glass. My late cousin Mattie used to tease me about that. I drink out of paper cups but every now and then I just want to hear the ice hit the glass. Before she passed away, I think she finally realized what I was saying, because every time I would go by her house for any length of time, she would pour me a diet drink “on the rocks” in a glass. Oh, how I miss her and those special moments we shared.
On Saturday, my husband and I hosted a Community Fish Fry in Dovesville to show our appreciation for all the love and support we received when my son Mark “Big Mark” McCall passed away in February. A special shout out to a group of his friends known as the “Outlaws,” who really came through for us during that time.
Kudos to my son Coty for frying the fish and grilling the hot dogs. Even though he is an excellent cook, it was his first time frying, and it turned out really well. I also had a chance to spend some quality time with my grandchildren. Thank God the weather wasn’t too hot, and by God’s grace a breeze came through many times while we were under the tent.
A special thank you to my nieces LaTonga and Tamala, who kept the food flowing as servers; my nieces Qiana and Marci for the ice and water; my nieces Sheila, Kandice and Angela for all of their support in organizing the event; my nephews Jerry and Jonathan for the drinks, paper plates and cups. My nephew Roderick, who traveled the furthest; my siblings Cush, Buddy and Mae; my daughter Ryecia, who took over serving duties after my nieces left; Teddy and Fred, friends of my son Coty who came to help and support him; my nephews in love Benji and Terrence; my best friend/sister Jackie and to everyone who came by to get a plate. I love you all and I can’t thank you enough for your show of love and kindness.
Please forgive me if I left anybody out. I know Mark would have loved the gathering, and Coty said we should make this an annual event. We’ll see.
Also on the subject of frying, now that Coty has the fryer, we’re going to fry our own turkey for Thanksgiving. My brother apparently thinks he is the Colonel Sanders of the turkey world and won’t share his recipe. We’ll have to find a way to figure it out. As I’ve said in a previous column, my brother really knows how to fry a turkey.
On another note, our church, Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church at 245 Lumber Road in Society Hill has announced tentative plans to reopen the sanctuary on Aug. 15. After more than a year of outside services, we are looking forward to this. The time outside reminded us that it’s not about the building – we should carry the church in our hearts.
COVID-19 may have slowed down a lot of things and even eliminated others, but it couldn’t touch our faith. We praised God and fellowshipped on the outside just like we did inside. We understand too that some people still haven’t been vaccinated yet, but we are going to trust God and move on. Things may not ever be what they used to be, but one thing we do know: We serve a God who changes not. So, keeping that in mind, let us move ahead with positivity knowing that God is always right by our side. Some of our old roles and traditions may best be left behind.
I am reminded of Isaiah 43:19. “Behold I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth, shall ye not know it?”
Instead of letting the pandemic get us down, let’s embrace the changes that are sure to come. I didn’t like going from 8 tracks and cassettes to CDs – from VCRs to DVDs, but now that I’ve gotten used to them, it is better. Wow, that analogy came from out of left field, but hopefully it will encourage somebody.
Birthday shout outs for July: my niece Qiana Cannon, July 9; my cousin Jerline Lowry, July 14; my nephew Jura Davis, July 28.
If you want a birthday or anniversary shout out, just send me an email. It’s not just limited to my family members!
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.