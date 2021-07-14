CITIZEN COLUMN: Rain on a Thursday, fish fry on a Saturday and more

COVID-19 may have slowed down a lot of things and even eliminated others, but it couldn’t touch our faith. We praised God and fellowshipped on the outside just like we did inside. We understand too that some people still haven’t been vaccinated yet, but we are going to trust God and move on. Things may not ever be what they used to be, but one thing we do know: We serve a God who changes not. So, keeping that in mind, let us move ahead with positivity knowing that God is always right by our side. Some of our old roles and traditions may best be left behind.

I am reminded of Isaiah 43:19. “Behold I will do a new thing, now it shall spring forth, shall ye not know it?”

Instead of letting the pandemic get us down, let’s embrace the changes that are sure to come. I didn’t like going from 8 tracks and cassettes to CDs – from VCRs to DVDs, but now that I’ve gotten used to them, it is better. Wow, that analogy came from out of left field, but hopefully it will encourage somebody.

Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.