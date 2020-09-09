CITIZEN COLUMN: Reckoning with death

A few years ago I wrote a poem for my late Uncle Andrew’s obituary. It started, “Death is not a stranger but it gets stranger every day because every time death comes, it comes a different way.”
Recently we experienced the death of my mother-in-law, a saintly little gray-haired lady who had such a loving and giving spirit. A couple of weeks prior to her passing, she was in the hospital on a ventilator, and when the doctor went in to unplug it, she woke up. We believe that was God giving her and the family a chance to prepare, because she slipped away when we least expected it. Not that you ever truly expect it. We all know it’s coming one day. We just don’t know when.
Funny (in a peculiar way) how death affects us all in different ways. Some people might grieve to the point of being inconsolable, while others may shed a few tears and move on.
Death also calls to mind the loving memories of others who have gone on. We sit and reminisce about our childhood, our school years, and we remember the marriages and the births from days gone by. It’s kind of like a “catching up” period, so to speak.
In my area, we call it the “setting up,” but more modern day it’s called “visitation.” This is where family and friends gather to console one another or as previously stated catch up. This also used to be a time for pot luck dinners, because everyone coming in would bring something to eat to allow the family time to grieve without having to stand over a hot stove.
That seems to have progressed now into takeouts, etc. I’ve even seen people bring toilet paper, and the bottled water seems endless. These things are needful, don’t get me wrong, but whatever happened to the good old-fashioned cooking that brought to mind recipes and talks of Mama’s and Grandmama’s homemade biscuits or pound cake. It seemed so endearing to listen to others describe the many times they came by and got a fresh hot meal or conversations about the deceased with all of the appropriate anecdotes and joyful times shared.
My first encounter with death was when I was 8 years old and my father passed away. I didn’t know what it meant other than that he wasn’t going to be around anymore. I didn’t like the idea that death could take someone so dear to me away from me. I imagined him sitting on a cloud with the angels in heaven and looking down at us as we continued to grow up and eventually leave home.
As the years progressed, I had several other encounters with death, most notably my mother, my oldest brother and my beloved cousin Mattie, just to name a few. They each impacted me during life and even more so after death, because each time I grew closer to God and learned how to lean on Him during these times of grief. It would be very difficult to try to deal with death alone, and I love the Scripture that says, “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God believe also in me” (John 14:1 KJV).
I’m reminded of Mary and Martha when they lost their brother Lazarus. They each told Jesus separately, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.” We know that Jesus is with us, and yet we still lose a loved one. He never promised that we would not have difficult times, but He did promise to be with us through these times.
There’s a poem called “Footprints in the Sand” where a man saw two sets of footsteps but at the lowest points of his life he only saw one. He told the Lord, “You said you would never leave me,” and God said, “I never have and I never will. When you only see one set of footprints, that was when I carried you.”
What a joy in knowing that Jesus carries us through the hard times. One of our late deacons used to say he didn’t want to hold God’s hand, because being human, his hand could slip, but he knew that if God held his hand, everything would be all right.
God uses different vehicles to transport us from earth to glory. Some go by illnesses, some by car wrecks and some by senseless violence. The latter seems to be more frequent lately.
To quote my husband, “Black lives matter, so it’s not OK when we kill each other. Dead is dead no matter who does the killing.” That’s all I’m going to say on that.
My final thought – you are never alone.
’Til we meet again.
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.
