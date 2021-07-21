CITIZEN COLUMN: Reconsidering Thomas Jefferson

After I graduated, when rumors of Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman whom he owned, gradually bubbled into the press, I was skeptical. This information did not fit with the nearly faultless image I had fashioned for Jefferson. I was of the same mind as Malone, who wrote in his fourth volume, published in 1970, that the accusations related to Hemings were “distinctly out of character, being virtually unthinkable in a man of Jefferson’s moral standards and habitual conduct.”

However, in 1998, DNA evidence revealed that Jefferson was most likely the father of Hemings’ six children (although some scholars suggest it was Jefferson’s nephew). I was forced to confront a giant blind spot in my thinking about a man whom I considered a paragon.

Despite seeing statues of Jefferson on the grounds almost every day, multiple visits to Monticello, and hours of reading, I had not fully reckoned with who Jefferson was. I saw what I wanted to see.

It did not occur to me that he could be like many of the slave masters of his era who raped their enslaved workers and fathered children by them. Sally Hemings (who was 30 years younger than Jefferson) was herself the child of Jefferson’s father-in-law and an enslaved woman, Elizabeth Hemings. This made Sally Hemings half-sister to Jefferson’s wife, Martha.