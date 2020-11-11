CITIZEN COLUMN: Remember to count your blessings

I am thankful for my husband, Ty. Being confined to my home hasn't been an easy task, and his daily reassurance that the things I have chosen to stress over are minor has helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Just the other day, work had gotten the best of me, as it had the day before and the day before that. He convinced me to trade my stress in for lunch at my favorite restaurant. Believe it or not, things weren't as bad when I returned home to my computer. His solutions might not be good for my waist size, but they're good for my soul.

I have an endless list of things that I am thankful for, many of which I often take for granted. From running water to good health, there's plenty to be thankful for. For each thing on your list, someone else might be going without it. When you start seeing things that way, you'll start to become more grateful.

It's easy to lose sight of your blessings when you focus on what it is that you don't have. We should all do a little less complaining these days, especially when we look around at others who have plenty to complain about.