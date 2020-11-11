CITIZEN COLUMN: Remember to count your blessings

November is here, and many of us have already started writing out a list for a feast that contains our family's favorites.
This Thanksgiving holiday will be one to cherish for those of us who will look around the table and see those that we're most grateful for. For others, it may just be one that is dreaded because of those seats that will be left unoccupied at the table.
It is so important that we cherish these times of uncertainty when it seems inevitable that this time next year will look a little different for many of us. The past few months have taught me to take nothing for granted. So, while you're busy setting the table, don't forget to count your blessings.
I am thankful for many things, and hearing my parents' voices on the other end of the line when I call is one of them. Some people will never again have that opportunity. They will always remember that last conversation, the one that took place before their loved one succumbed to the infamous coronavirus.
I am also thankful for the opportunity to work from my home while some people are expected to show up to the workplace.
Let us not forget those who have lost their jobs.
This Thanksgiving will be different. There won't be invitations extended to multiple friends and family members like we've done in previous years. Even though the guest list won't be as long, I'm sure that my mother will still make enough food for an entire army. She wouldn't have it any other way.
I am thankful for my husband, Ty. Being confined to my home hasn't been an easy task, and his daily reassurance that the things I have chosen to stress over are minor has helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Just the other day, work had gotten the best of me, as it had the day before and the day before that. He convinced me to trade my stress in for lunch at my favorite restaurant. Believe it or not, things weren't as bad when I returned home to my computer. His solutions might not be good for my waist size, but they're good for my soul.
I have an endless list of things that I am thankful for, many of which I often take for granted. From running water to good health, there's plenty to be thankful for. For each thing on your list, someone else might be going without it. When you start seeing things that way, you'll start to become more grateful.
It's easy to lose sight of your blessings when you focus on what it is that you don't have. We should all do a little less complaining these days, especially when we look around at others who have plenty to complain about.
The moment my alarm goes off in the morning, I realize that I have received the ultimate blessing, but it doesn't stop there. When I open my eyes to see the time and even when I am able to reach over to grab my phone, I'm counting my blessings. When my feet hit the floor and I'm able to stand and walk, I'm grateful. When I turn on the lights and water, I realize how grateful I am. Even when I make it to my home office and switch on the computer, I realize that this isn't the case for some, and I'm grateful.
We should be counting our blessings and be grateful for everything. Others are lacking even the smallest things that we take for granted. I hope that this Thanksgiving we will all remember those who will go without. Whether it's a family member, food, heat, good health or a job, someone will be missing something that you haven't had to learn to live without.
I also hope that we won't forget to cherish these times while we have them.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
