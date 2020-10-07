CITIZEN COLUMN: Revisiting some recent trips

Last year, year three, we traveled from Maryland to Mississippi. No, not all at once. In June we went to visit the oldest first cousin of my generation in Baltimore. I’m the youngest of the generation, and it was quite a visit. There are more than 30 years of age difference between us, and that was probably only my third time ever seeing her.

While visiting with her, we went to the National Museum of African American History, and I could go on and on about that. I learned a lot of history in those three short hours, and I still don’t think we even scratched the surface. We spent a few nights in Virginia with my nephew and his family, then returned home.

In October, we drove to Biloxi, Mississippi, and I promise to never ever do that again! We stopped in Atlanta on the way and spent the night, then drove to Biloxi. We had an ocean-front condo in a gated community, and the view was awesome. White sand beaches for miles around, and then a very familiar sight: Dollar Tree! I took a picture and posted on Facebook because that felt like home. Over the course of the week we drove to New Orleans (a place I’ve always wanted to visit) and drove through Montgomery, Alabama, another historic site.