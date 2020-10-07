CITIZEN COLUMN: Revisiting some recent trips

October. It’s the time of year when thoughts go to roaring fires in the fireplace, cool moonlit nights and hot soup or cocoa nearby.
I realize that things are not like they used to be when I was growing up, but it’s still consoling to think of those long ago fall traditions. I remember going to the fair in October all bundled up with steam coming out of my mouth as I walked around.
Those days are long gone, because now even in the dead of winter I seldom wear a jacket let alone a coat. I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen a fireplace unless it’s one of the modern day that you get from the store and plug it in to light up the log.
I drink neither soup or cocoa, so that’s another myth. However, I do relish the cool nights. I rather like having to pull up the covers and lie in a cool bed as opposed to throwing off the covers and waking up with a sweat-soaked nightgown or pajamas. I was born in December, so I attribute that to my being more comfortable with lower temperatures.
Most recently I have another reason to welcome in this season: our wedding anniversary. Four years ago, I married the love of my life after having been together for more than 25 years. It took a long time to get there, but I’m just glad we finally did. We got married at my pastor’s house with only him, his wife and our daughter present. We didn’t share the good news until after the nuptials had taken place.
After so many years together, there didn’t seem to be a need for a lot of fanfare. Every month on the 16th, we celebrate our monthly anniversary by going out to dinner or just spending quality time together. Since COVID-19, the dinner is usually food that we take home and eat, but we try to make it special.
When the yearly anniversary rolls around, we take a trip. Traveling was something we always wanted to do but either didn’t have the time or the money, but now God has blessed us with a little of both, and we have been taking advantage of it. Not sure what we’ll do now with the pandemic, but just a walk down memory lane to share with you what we have done.
Our honeymoon consisted of going to my nephew Roderick’s retirement ceremony from the Coast Guard in Virginia, then on to Washington, D.C., where my cousin Bill gave us a tour of the city. Very exciting.
Year one was a dinner cruise in Savannah, Georgia, that culminated with a few days in Atlanta, and we had the opportunity to visit Rev. Martin Luther King’s church, Ebenezer Baptist Church. It was amazing to be in such a historic place, and the choir there sang out of the treasures of their hearts, including one of my favorites, Rev. Luther Barnes’ “God’s Grace.”
Fast forward to year two where we spent a glorious week in Charlotte, North Carolina. My middle son had turned us onto Airbnb, and we stayed in a luxurious three-bedroom townhouse. The only time we went out was to get something to eat.
Last year, year three, we traveled from Maryland to Mississippi. No, not all at once. In June we went to visit the oldest first cousin of my generation in Baltimore. I’m the youngest of the generation, and it was quite a visit. There are more than 30 years of age difference between us, and that was probably only my third time ever seeing her.
While visiting with her, we went to the National Museum of African American History, and I could go on and on about that. I learned a lot of history in those three short hours, and I still don’t think we even scratched the surface. We spent a few nights in Virginia with my nephew and his family, then returned home.
In October, we drove to Biloxi, Mississippi, and I promise to never ever do that again! We stopped in Atlanta on the way and spent the night, then drove to Biloxi. We had an ocean-front condo in a gated community, and the view was awesome. White sand beaches for miles around, and then a very familiar sight: Dollar Tree! I took a picture and posted on Facebook because that felt like home. Over the course of the week we drove to New Orleans (a place I’ve always wanted to visit) and drove through Montgomery, Alabama, another historic site.
On that Friday we drove nonstop back to South Carolina. I drove the first 5 hours with no problem until we stopped for gas, and when I got out, my knees buckled. I didn’t realize how debilitating that was until I got out. My husband drove the next two hours, and I brought it on home. Mind you, my husband is NOT a driving partner. Twenty miles on the road and his legs start to “hurt.” Maybe I’m being too critical, but really?
Then there’s our yearly birthday retreat to Myrtle Beach in December. We have been doing this for about 10 years now, and it never ceases to amaze me. Even though we are on vacation, I still get up every morning, brew a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise. I sit on the balcony and envision this as God’s gift to me, and I meditate on that until the chilled air from the ocean forces me to retreat inside to the “store-bought fireplace.”
Yes, there are beautiful places and beautiful sights to see. I just hope the coronavirus lightens up so we can travel some more. If you have any suggestions on where we should visit, send them to me.
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.
