CITIZEN COLUMN: Revisiting the unthinkable

Here in 2021, forty-five years later, out of the blue my old friend Mark sends me this note, which serves as evidence that memories such as these don’t fade easily:
“Dear Tom: Memories of yours and Sue’s anguish during Brian’s short life recently came to mind … along with tears to my eyes. I have experienced nothing in my life that compares to the loss of one’s child.
“Your and your wife Sue’s handling of that tragedy has been exemplary. Periodically, when I reflect/pray (I count ‘reflecting’ as ‘prayer,’ and hope God doesn’t count it as simple daydreaming) regarding my Godson, memories of this event come to mind – at least for a moment.”
— Mark
My best shot at a response
“Dear Mark: It is consoling to know that you still occasionally think of the death from cancer of our two-and-a-half year old son, Brian, back in 1976, as well as your relationship as Godfather to him. The death of a child is one of those many things in life that you think you can’t handle until it actually happens, and then you find out that you CAN handle it.
“Of course, we were shocked, angered, hurt, felt guilty, depressed and all the other normal stages of grief, while doing everything we could regarding Brian’s comfort and treatment, as well as moving toward our own final acceptance of the loss. At the same time, we were trying (with the help of many others) to maintain some semblance of a normal life for our other young children.
“Indeed, tears still threaten when certain memories arise, like the time near the end of Brian’s life when his 3-year old brother (only 16-months older than Brian) was aggravated with me (justifiably, I’m sure) for something that led him to say, ‘You’re a bad daddy.’
“Brian was listless, yet intently listening to the interaction between his brother and me at the kitchen table. When Brian heard the ‘bad daddy’ comment, he somehow summoned up enough energy to lower his frail fist firmly to the table and say softly, but sternly, ‘No … he’s not a bad daddy … he’s a good daddy.’
“His brother and I looked at each other and at Brian with astonishment, this sage admonition coming from a two-and-a-half year old. It made me think that Brian somehow had lived a whole lifespan compressed into two-and-a-half years, becoming in the process something of an elder statesman in a toddler’s body.
“So, thanks, truly, for the trip down memory lane. Now, handkerchief, please.”
— Tom
Flashback to 1976
Sue spent weeks at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, while the other children stayed with grandparents there. I had to go home to North Carolina to teach college and finish a house we were building. I traveled back and forth on weekends.
From the beginning, Brian was given a 5% chance of survival. We tried traditional and experimental treatments. Nothing worked, and eventually we stopped treatment and brought Brian home to hopefully go peacefully in his familiar surroundings.
Birth vs. death of a child
Another telling exchange, which I kept stored away in a file all these years, occurred again with Mark during Brian’s waning days in the late spring of 1976:
“Dear Mark: As you are probably interested, Brian is quite bad. We wait each day for him to die. His discomfort and ours is now so great that I believe we now hope each day for him to die. But the human body does not die easily. We are like weeds in a garden.
“It is ironic, but waiting for a baby to die is quite similar to waiting for a baby to be born: In both cases you wait helplessly, you can’t do anything to speed the process up or slow it down, it’s too late to change the course of events, you call home wondering what stage you are in, doctors and hospitals are involved, you make plans for what to do with the other kids when it happens, you have to call the grandparents and keep them informed, your friends are anxious, you want it to happen and you don’t want it to happen, you’re afraid and yet you desire relief from the long wait. So alike and yet so different.”
— Tom
Reflections and lessons learned
These correspondences provide a glimpse into what it was, and still is, like to experience the unthinkable – the death of a child. I’m sure many of you who are reading this have, unfortunately, experienced similar situations or worse. I know this because people came from out of the woodwork to console us with their own losses, many being of children, and how they empathized with us.
Many lessons were learned because of the loss of Brian, and much good actually came out of it, along with considerable consolation in the end. Here are a few reflections and lessons learned:
1. As St. Paul said, “God … will not let you be tested beyond your strength” (1 Corinthians 10:13), or more colloquially, God never gives you more than you can handle.
2. Learning the “stages of grief” that everyone goes through in the face of death helped a lot. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross’s seminal book, “On Death and Dying,” had recently been published and was very helpful in understanding our own thoughts, reactions and behaviors at the time.
3. Going through this loss enabled my wife and me to help others in the future through teaching, an article we co-authored, our clinical work as a psychologist and as a nurse, and through working with such organizations as The Compassionate Friends and Hospice.
4. It has been said that the death of a child can hurt a marriage. Well, any stressful situation can hurt a marriage … or help it. Just like pressure makes diamonds, marriages can be made stronger by struggling through stresses together.
5. Every person’s life is important, including your own. When a parent, a spouse, a child dies, it is devastating and might take a year to fully absorb all of the stages of grief. But grief does end, should end, must end, because YOUR life is just as important as the one who is gone.
Happy ending?
All of this is to say that the unthinkable can happen. It happened to us and could happen to you. But we handled it, and you could, too, even coming out stronger on the other side.
Oh, by the way, did I mention that there was a happy ending? Not that any child can replace another child, but we had twins two years later, and the boy twin bore a remarkable resemblance to Brian. And, we got a bonus with another daughter. Four pregnancies, four children in the final accounting, plus one child sent ahead to intercede for the rest of us.
What God giveth, God can taketh away … and can then also give back again.
Tom and Sue Dorsel moved to Florence with their four children in 1986, Tom as a professor at FMU and Sue working in various nursing and administrative capacities at then-Carolinas Hospital. Along the way 12 grandchildren also joined the family. Tom and Sue can be reached through dorsel.com or each on Facebook.