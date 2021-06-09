CITIZEN COLUMN: Revisiting the unthinkable

4. It has been said that the death of a child can hurt a marriage. Well, any stressful situation can hurt a marriage … or help it. Just like pressure makes diamonds, marriages can be made stronger by struggling through stresses together.

5. Every person’s life is important, including your own. When a parent, a spouse, a child dies, it is devastating and might take a year to fully absorb all of the stages of grief. But grief does end, should end, must end, because YOUR life is just as important as the one who is gone.

Happy ending?

All of this is to say that the unthinkable can happen. It happened to us and could happen to you. But we handled it, and you could, too, even coming out stronger on the other side.

Oh, by the way, did I mention that there was a happy ending? Not that any child can replace another child, but we had twins two years later, and the boy twin bore a remarkable resemblance to Brian. And, we got a bonus with another daughter. Four pregnancies, four children in the final accounting, plus one child sent ahead to intercede for the rest of us.

What God giveth, God can taketh away … and can then also give back again.

Tom and Sue Dorsel moved to Florence with their four children in 1986, Tom as a professor at FMU and Sue working in various nursing and administrative capacities at then-Carolinas Hospital. Along the way 12 grandchildren also joined the family. Tom and Sue can be reached through dorsel.com or each on Facebook.