CITIZEN COLUMN: SC Ready test: Meet or exceed?

“As you can see if you look deeply, our students, particularly our younger students who this was their first time taking a summative assessment, our third graders, they did not show as much growth as we had hoped and had been shown in previous years.”

On Aug. 20, in a Morning News article by Matthew Christian, Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said, “In 2020 and 2021 our teachers did an amazing job with virtual learning, but there’s nothing that can replace students in the classroom with a teacher. And that’s what we need to get back to. They call it learning loss. It’s an abyss in the lower grades.”

Were O’Malley’s comments based on what he had seen by the way of the S.C. Ready test results, not only for the state but for Florence District One? The S.C. Ready test is given to third- through eighth-graders. South Carolina standards have been developed for each grade in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics. There are four categories of performance: Does Not Meet Expectations, Approaches Expectations, Meets Expectations, Exceeds Expectations. There are numeric value ranges for each of the categories, and it differs by grade level as well as whether it is ELA or mathematics. For example, for ELA, the Does Not Meet Expectations range for third grade is 100-358 and for eighth grade is 100-537. For mathematics, the Does Not Meet Expectations range for third grade is 100-359 and for eighth grade is 100-526. The maximum scoring at each grade level changes both for ELA and mathematics. It goes from 825 in third grade to 950 in eighth grade.